Shayden Morris the latest Red hero as Aberdeen dig deep to beat Rangers

Mind the gap – Aberdeen stretched their lead over third-placed Rangers to nine points as Jimmy Thelin’s side dug deep to beat Rangers 2-1 in a Pittodrie thriller.

A dominant first-half display yielded just one goal and it looked as if the Dons would come to rue numerous squandered chances, including a saved penalty, as Rangers hauled themselves level after the break.

But, in what has become the tale of the club’s remarkable start to the season, a player in a red shirt stepped up when his team needed him most to score a dramatic winner.

A priceless three points saw the Dons keep pace with champions Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership but perhaps more importantly, the gap between the Dons and the Light Blues now stands at nine points.

Whether the Dons have the quality to go the distance remains to be seen. But if it comes to sheer will and determination, Thelin’s side have it in abundance.

Make no mistake, the threat to the status quo of the big two from Glasgow is real.

Shinnie restored for visit of the Light Blues

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin made one change from the side who beat Dundee United 1-0 on Saturday with captain Graeme Shinnie restored to the starting line-up in place of Ante Palaversa, who dropped to the bench.

Striker Kevin Nisbet, who missed the weekend win with a calf injury, was again absent.

Rangers made five changes from their 2-1 win against St Mirren on Sunday with captain James Tavernier, John Souttar, Tom Lawrence, Ross McCausland and Cyriel Dessers all restored to the starting XI.

Forget the fact this game was played on the eve of Halloween, there were so many fireworks and flares, not to mention flames shooting in the air, you would have thought it was Bonfire Night at Pittodrie.

The pre-match entertainment was matched by the entertainment on the pitch as Aberdeen dominated the opening 45 minutes.

Aberdeen, galvanised by their outstanding start to the season, were quick out the blocks and on the front foot early.

Rangers, who started the game six points adrift of the Dons, were tentative and fearful of leaving themselves open to the home side’s pace.

The contrast ensured chances aplenty for Thelin’s side and Aberdeen really should have put this game to bed before the half-time whistle.

Dons run Rangers ragged in first half

Jamie McGrath was the main offender as he was left wondering how he had not added to his tally following a breathtaking first half.

Rangers defender Leon Balogun’s experience was no match for Ester Sokler’s pace and the Aberdeen striker outstripped the centre-half before cutting the ball back for McGrath, who saw his shot blocked by James Tavernier.

McGrath had another chance after former Don Connor Barron, barracked every time he touched the ball, gave away a foul on the edge of his own box following a foul on Shinnie.

The Dons attacker stepped up and curled his effort over the Gers defensive wall but past the post.

It was all Aberdeen and the home fans howled for a fre- kick and a red card for Balogun after Sokler was sent sprawling while through on goal, but referee John Beaton waved away the appeals, as Balogun got a crucial touch on the ball.

But the Dons were not to be denied and their pressure finally paid off just after the half-hour mark.

Jack MacKenzie’s cross found Sivert Heltne Nilsen and his headed flick fell perfectly for Nicky Devlin to fire past Jack Butland to put his side ahead.

McGrath’s penalty miss

The goal sparked a frantic period of pressure as the Dons surged forward in search of a second.

Within a minute of taking the lead, captain Shinnie saw his drive from the edge of the box come back off the post before Duk saw his shot blocked.

The drama increased further as the Dons were awarded a penalty following a VAR review for a handball from Rangers defender John Souttar, who used his arm to deflect Topi Keskinen’s shot clear.

With Pittodrie holding its breath, McGrath stepped up but scuffed his effort and it was easily held by Butland.

Butland was called into the action again as he saved a fierce MacKenzie effort.

But there was a timely reminder from the visitors in first-half stoppage time when Ross McCausland slotted the ball home from Cyriel Dessers’ cross – only for the goal to be chalked off due to offside.

Second half tension as Gers drew level

The cauldron of noise of the first half was replaced by one of tension after the break.

Rangers were so poor in the opening 45 minutes, they could only improve and they signalled their intent to get back into the game.

Dessers headed just wide before Balogun and substitute Dujon Sterling both just failed to connect with a cross into the box.

The anxiety increased in the 63rd minute when the visitors got themselves back on level terms.

Nedim Bajrami was the scorer as he collected a pass out on the left before cutting past Devlin and Shinnie to beat Dimitar Mitov with a low curling effort from 16 yards.

Dons boss comes up with the answers again

Thelin responded with a triple substitution in an attempt to inject fresh energy into his tiring side with Peter Ambrose, Palaversa and Vicente Besuijen entering the fray.

As has been the case all season, Thelin’s tinkering paid off as the Dons regained the lead with 16 minutes remaining.

Besuijen’s pass released MacKenzie. Tavernier stuck out a leg to block the defender’s cross, but could only divert the ball to the path of Devlin who poked the ball through Butland’s legs.

The ball hit the post before coming back out into the path of Shayden Morris to fire home and spark bedlam inside Pittodrie once more.

Aberdeen (4-2-3-1): Mitov 6, Devlin 7, Rubezic 7, Molloy 7, MacKenzie 7, Heltne Nilsen 6 (Palaversa 66), Shinnie 6, Keskinen 5 (Besuijen 66), McGrath 6 (Clarkson 81), Duk 6 (Morris 55), Sokler 6 (Ambrose 66). Subs not used – Doohan, McGarry, Milne, MacDonald.

Rangers (4-2-3-1): Butland 6, Tavernier 6, Souttar 6, Balogun 5, Kasanwirjo 5, Barron 6, Raskin 6, McCausland 4 (Sterling 46), Lawrence 5 (Hagi 76), Bajrami 6 (Jefte 76), Dessers 6 (Igamane 83). Subs not used – Kelly, Propper, Diomande, Dowell, Lovelace.

Referee: John Beaton 5.

Attendance: 19,274.

Man of the match: Nicky Devlin.