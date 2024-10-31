Aberdeen fan view: A disappointing night for those waiting for the Dons’ bubble to burst

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: A disappointing night for those waiting for the Dons’ bubble to burst

Chris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's 2-1 victory against Rangers.

Aberdeen players celebrating the goal that led to their victory against Rangers
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 with his teammates. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

Nope. Not yet.

Another significant disappointment for all those waiting for Aberdeen’s bubble to burst.

Impressed though they may have been with the Dons’ winning run to begin the campaign, plaudits were generally tempered with the caution that they had yet to face either of last season’s top two.

It was not an entirely unfair point to raise. It is one thing wearing down teams who are largely in defensive mode, another to resist the pressure of an expensively assembled opponent pushing for a win of their own.

But, it turns out, this Dons side is equally adept at either. Indeed, if anything, their two outstanding halves of the season have been delivered in its most challenging circumstances: the second period against Celtic, which they got the better of 2-0; and the first here, which should have had the same outcome.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin celebrates in front of manager Jimmy Thelin after making it 1-0 against Rangers. Image: SNS.

The swagger of Jimmy Thelin’s red swarm in that opening half was arresting; unlike anything Pittodrie has ever seen in this fixture. As at Parkhead, Aberdeen simply acted like they were an equal or better team, which so few in Scotland can ever bring themselves to do.

To those familiar with how the SPFL habitually works, the double whammy of Jamie McGrath’s timid penalty and the visitors’ eventual equaliser looked like the softening up before the knockout blow. That reckoned without Aberdeen‘s new-forged steel.

Absorbing that physical and emotional punishment, before storming upfield and reclaiming their destiny – led, once again, by their bombing full-backs and a reborn Shayden Morris – was an incredible and stirring show.

Of course, someday, Aberdeen will lose a game of football, as surely as the seasons must change. But rarely is there such a momentous shift between seasons as there has been between the stark winter of Aberdeen’s desperate 2023/24 and this glorious spring.

Get the latest Dons new direct to your phone by joining out Aberdeen FC WhatsApp community. Find out more here.

Conversation