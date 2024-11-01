Richard Gordon: Aberdeen look increasingly like serious title contenders as they gear up for potentially memorable evening at Hampden

A massive week for the Dons began in the best possible fashion with a well-deserved win over beleaguered Rangers, a result which maintained what is looking more and more like a serious title challenge.

Aberdeen blew their visitors away during an electric first half and should have gone into the interval three ahead.

The Glasgow side were better after the break, but other than their goal, threatened only with a few headers. Philippe Clement did not think so, but most observers who saw the whole 90 minutes would surely agree the Dons merited the victory.

Watching on from the Richard Donald stand, there were moments during the opening 45 when it genuinely felt like the old days; wave after wave of Aberdeen attacks, Rangers reeling, the belief that the Dons might score at any time.

More than anything, it was the atmosphere that really hit home for me! That was such a special night, and the players have to feed off that if they are to maintain the current hugely impressive run.

It was interesting to hear that Jimmy Thelin had taken the opportunity to have a brief chat with Sir Alex Ferguson at Celtic Park recently, the topic of conversation not so much the tactical side of the game, but rather about leadership, an area Sir Alex is well versed in.

In fact, there is no-one better the Dons boss could have spoken to on the subject, and while there would not have been anything in-depth, I have no doubt the Swede came away with a few nuggets he will be able to use.

Not that he has been lacking on the front during his still relatively short time in charge at Pittodrie!

Of course, it is easier when you are winning.

Virtually everything a football manager does is influenced by results on the pitch, but you still need your players behind you, and I get the distinct impression Thelin has them very much onside.

Inevitably, there will be a downturn at some point, and that will be when the gaffer’s leadership skills will be properly tested. Everything we have so far seen suggests that is a challenge he will rise to.

For this weekend, the league campaign can be put to one side, the Dons’ full focus on their Hampden showdown with Celtic.

The stirring 2-2 draw in Glasgow a fortnight ago laid down a marker for Aberdeen, serving up notice to Brendan Rodgers and his team that they cannot take this one for granted.

There is every likelihood the game will be played in a similar manner to the recent one, and the Dons will have to be every bit as concentrated as they were that afternoon. If they can defend as they did, and be clinical when the opportunities arise, it could be a memorable evening.

I would rather play this Celtic side in a semi than in the final itself, but the odds are still stacked against Aberdeen.

Just like the league match, self-belief will be key, and if the players have that, and can replicate what they did in the east end of Glasgow, a return to the national stadium in mid-December is by no means out of the question.

Survival will be the new aim for Hearts

The Pittodrie showdown with Rangers was the highlight of the midweek card, but there were some big games elsewhere, and some very interesting results.

Kilmarnock and Motherwell picked up impressive away wins to get themselves back on track, and St Mirren, aided by VAR, also collected a much-needed three points.

There were defeats for the two Dundee sides and a less than surprising goalless draw between Ross County and Hibernian, but the result which really caught my eye was at Tynecastle.

Having looked poor in the Edinburgh derby, Hearts snatched a late point, but the loss to Killie saw them plummet back to the bottom of the table.

Having played a game more, they are now a staggering 22 points behind the Dons!

They went into the campaign targeting third place and Europe, which they can forget about. The season for Hearts will now be all about survival, and trying to make the top six.