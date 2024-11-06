Sean Wallace: Will Sir Alex Ferguson mentor Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin?

It would be fantastic if Sir Alex Ferguson acts as a mentor to Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin as the Swede attempts to bring trophy success back to the club.

After a sensational start to his Aberdeen career with a 16 game unbeaten run, with 15 wins, Thelin suffered his first setback when losing 6-0 to Celtic at Hampden.

The Premier Sports Cup semi-final hammering is an early harsh lesson to Thelin on the danger of the perfect storm of the Dons having an off day when Celtic hit top form.

After such a chastening defeat it was perfect timing that less than 24 hours later Thelin was in the company of a managerial colossus.

Thein was spotted sitting alongside Gothenburg Great Sir Alex at Old Trafford on Sunday during Manchester United’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Chelsea.

Aberdeen and Manchester United legend Sir Alex also talked with Thelin after the Reds’ 2-2 draw with Celtic at Parkhead last month.

Hopefully this is the beginning of a relationship where Sir Alex can act as a mentor to Thelin as he attempts to shake up Scottish football.

Sir Alex understands the benefit of a young manager being mentored.

The legendary Jock Stein, who led led Celtic to the European Cup in 1967, was a long-term mentor to Sir Alex.

To the extent that Stein was invited by Sir Alex to accompany Aberdeen to Gothenburg for the European Cup Winners’ Cup final in 1983.

Sir Alex acted on Stein’s advice to gift a bottle of whisky to Real Madrid manager Alfredo Di Stefano after a training session.

It was to make him think Aberdeen, and their manager, were a “wee team” just grateful to face the Spanish giants in a final.

Of course they were not and were there to win.

It was a psychological insight delivered from decades of experience by Stein.

And ideally Sir Alex can do the same for Thelin, if needed.

It would be brilliant to have one of world football’s greatest ever managers only a phone call away for Thelin if he needed any advice.

The pain of the margin and manner of the semi-final defeat will still have been raw for Thelin when he arrived at Old Trafford.

However no-one knows better than Sir Alex the formula and mindset needed to beat Celtic, and Rangers, in Glasgow.

The key to lifting trophies is beating the Old Firm in Glasgow, and Sir Alex did that regularly.

Any pointers on how to dump Celtic and Rangers would be of invaluable benefit to Thelin during what he views as a three-year plan to bring sustained success to Pittodrie.

Sir Alex dominated Scotland and England with Aberdeen and Manchester United and conquered Europe with both.

However he has also endured adversity and setbacks only to emerge stronger each time.

During his first two seasons as Aberdeen boss Sir Alex lost two League Cup finals and two Scottish Cup semi-finals.

After the first three of those losses the Dons bounced back with a league win in their next match.

The only exception was after a 1-0 Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Rangers in 1980 when the Dons drew their next game 1-1 with Hibs.

However, it was the continuation of a 15-game unbeaten league run that would end in Premier Division title glory.

The challenge to Thelin is to also bounce back from a damaging cup loss at Hampden to continue the momentum of a strong league campaign.

And if Sir Alex offers advice on how to achieve that, all the better.

Pyro danger increasing at games

The illegal use of pyrotechnics by fans within grounds is becoming a real problem within Scottish football.

Aberdeen’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Celtic was delayed by 14 minutes due to visibility issues caused by smoke from pyros.

Dons and Celtic fans both let off flares. But the majority of the smoke came from the multiple flares let off in the Celtic end which burned red to spell CFC.

The kick-off in Sunday’s semi-final between Motherwell and Rangers was also delayed due to poor visibility because of pyros.

Having pyrotechnics within a sporting ground has been illegal since 1985.

People can now also be prosecuted for having pyrotechnics outside a football ground.

The Fireworks and Pyrotechnics Articles (Scotland) Act 2022 gave Police Scotland the further power to search people they suspect may be carrying pyrotechnics on their way to a game or outside of stadiums on match days.

Yet still it persists. They are a fire hazard and the smoke is also dangerous for people suffering with breathing problems such as asthma or COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).

If the authorities seem unable to stop their use maybe it is time for fans to self police it and stamp it out before someone is seriously injured or killed.

Red Army pack out Pittodrie again

For the fourth successive game Pittodrie will be at capacity for the Premiership clash against Dundee on Saturday.

The Red Army created a raucous, inspirational atmosphere during the recent 2-1 win against Rangers at the stadium.

Supporters will have to deliver the same levels, as will the Dons, to return to winning ways against Dundee after the recent Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss.