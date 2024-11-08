Joe Harper: Aberdeen can silence critics who say bubble has burst by storming to top of the Premiership – and take inspiration from 1970

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen can silence critics who say bubble has burst by storming to top of the Premiership – and take inspiration from 1970

Pittodrie goalscoring legend Joe Harper says Aberdeen should take inspiration from the 1970 Scottish Cup-winning team on how to bounce back from a cup loss to Celtic.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin walks out during a Premier Sports Cup semi-final match between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park, on November 02, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
By Joe Harper

Aberdeen can silence critics who are saying their bubble has burst by beating Dundee to storm to the top of the Premiership.

The Dons will be hurting after the 6-0 Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden.

There would be no better way for boss Jimmy Thelin and his team to bounce back and prove critics wrong than topping the league table on Saturday night.

If Aberdeen beat Dundee at Pittodrie, they will move three points clear of Celtic at the summit of the Premiership.

Granted, it might only be for less than 24 hours as Celtic are in action on Sunday.

But returning to winning ways to top the table would send out a clear message the Dons are still very much a force.

After a 16-game unbeaten run, no-one could have predicted so heavy a loss to Celtic.

As painful and sobering as the defeat was, it is now in the past and Aberdeen must quickly put it behind them.

One defeat cannot be allowed to define Aberdeen’s season.

Aberdeen players applaud the fans at full time after the 6-0 Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock
Inspiration from 1970 Scottish Cup winners

After their Hampden heartache, Aberdeen and boss Thelin should take inspiration from the Dons’ Scottish Cup-winning team of 1970.

That team offers a blueprint of how to bounce back from a cup loss to Celtic and still secure success in the same campaign.

We lost the League Cup quarter-final 2-1 on aggregate to Celtic in September 1969.

Aberdeen players with the Scottish Cup: (L-R) Henning Boel, Arthur Graham, Derek McKay, Jim Forrest, Tommy McMillan, Martin Buchan, Davie Robb, Jim Hermiston, Joe Harper, George Murray, Bobby Clark and George Murray. Image: SNS
After drawing the first leg 0-0 at Pittodrie, we went 1-0 up at Parkhead, only for Celtic to fight back and secure victory.

We used that disappointment as fuel to overturn the odds against a Celtic team who were in the midst of their nine league titles in a row run from 1965-74.

Later that season, we went to Parkhead and won 2-1 in the league on March 25.

That was Aberdeen’s first win against Celtic in 13 games and the first win at Parkhead since the 1962-63 season.

It gave us confidence and belief we could beat Celtic in Glasgow.

The odds can be overturned

Only a few weeks later, we went up against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden.

We were playing a Celtic team who were set to star in the European Cup final a few weeks later (where they lost 2-1 to Feyenoord).

However, we rose to the occasion with a 3-1 win to lift the Scottish Cup.

That shows the odds can be overturned and the dominant team in Scottish football can be beaten on the way to silverware success.

It was the case in 1970 and it is the same in 2024-25.

That is the challenge for Thelin and his players – to learn from the heavy Hampden loss, and ensure they are stronger next time they face Celtic.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full time after the 6-0 Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Sensational Premiership form

When the dust of the Hampden defeat has settled, the Dons are still unbeaten in the Premiership with 28 points from 10 games.

That is a sensational points return and deserves tremendous credit.

Manager Thelin has to work ahead of the Dundee game to ensure the Reds’ heads are up, not down, for another huge match.

There is no panic because it is just one loss.

Aberdeen must focus on all the positives which led to them racing to a 16-game unbeaten start to the season before the Hampden setback.

Conversation