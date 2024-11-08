Joe Harper: Aberdeen can silence critics who say bubble has burst by storming to top of the Premiership – and take inspiration from 1970

Aberdeen can silence critics who are saying their bubble has burst by beating Dundee to storm to the top of the Premiership.

The Dons will be hurting after the 6-0 Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden.

There would be no better way for boss Jimmy Thelin and his team to bounce back and prove critics wrong than topping the league table on Saturday night.

If Aberdeen beat Dundee at Pittodrie, they will move three points clear of Celtic at the summit of the Premiership.

Granted, it might only be for less than 24 hours as Celtic are in action on Sunday.

But returning to winning ways to top the table would send out a clear message the Dons are still very much a force.

After a 16-game unbeaten run, no-one could have predicted so heavy a loss to Celtic.

As painful and sobering as the defeat was, it is now in the past and Aberdeen must quickly put it behind them.

One defeat cannot be allowed to define Aberdeen’s season.

Inspiration from 1970 Scottish Cup winners

After their Hampden heartache, Aberdeen and boss Thelin should take inspiration from the Dons’ Scottish Cup-winning team of 1970.

That team offers a blueprint of how to bounce back from a cup loss to Celtic and still secure success in the same campaign.

We lost the League Cup quarter-final 2-1 on aggregate to Celtic in September 1969.

After drawing the first leg 0-0 at Pittodrie, we went 1-0 up at Parkhead, only for Celtic to fight back and secure victory.

We used that disappointment as fuel to overturn the odds against a Celtic team who were in the midst of their nine league titles in a row run from 1965-74.

Later that season, we went to Parkhead and won 2-1 in the league on March 25.

That was Aberdeen’s first win against Celtic in 13 games and the first win at Parkhead since the 1962-63 season.

It gave us confidence and belief we could beat Celtic in Glasgow.

The odds can be overturned

Only a few weeks later, we went up against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden.

We were playing a Celtic team who were set to star in the European Cup final a few weeks later (where they lost 2-1 to Feyenoord).

However, we rose to the occasion with a 3-1 win to lift the Scottish Cup.

That shows the odds can be overturned and the dominant team in Scottish football can be beaten on the way to silverware success.

It was the case in 1970 and it is the same in 2024-25.

That is the challenge for Thelin and his players – to learn from the heavy Hampden loss, and ensure they are stronger next time they face Celtic.

Sensational Premiership form

When the dust of the Hampden defeat has settled, the Dons are still unbeaten in the Premiership with 28 points from 10 games.

That is a sensational points return and deserves tremendous credit.

Manager Thelin has to work ahead of the Dundee game to ensure the Reds’ heads are up, not down, for another huge match.

There is no panic because it is just one loss.

Aberdeen must focus on all the positives which led to them racing to a 16-game unbeaten start to the season before the Hampden setback.