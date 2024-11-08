Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals how Sir Alex Ferguson helped clear his head after crushing semi-final loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals how Sir Alex Ferguson helped clear his head after crushing semi-final loss

Thelin was legendary boss Sir Alex's guest at Old Trafford for Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Chelsea just 24 hours after Aberdeen lost the League Cup semi-final 6-0 to Celtic.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 6-0 Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says spending time with Sir Alex Ferguson helped “clear my head” after the heavy Hampden loss to Celtic.

Thelin’s unbeaten start to his Pittodrie managerial career that stretched to 16 games was ruthlessly ended by Celtic who won 6-0 in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final.

The day after the Hampden hammering Thelin was in the company of Aberdeen and Manchester United legend Sir Alex at Old Trafford.

The Swede sat with Gothenburg Great Sir Alex in the VIP seats during Manchester United’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Chelsea on Sunday.

Thelin revealed Sir Alex, who led Aberdeen to two European trophies in 1983, invited him to Old Trafford.

The Dons boss confirmed the trip to meet Sir Alex was organised weeks in advance of the Premier Sports Cup semi.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack, chief executive Alan Burrows and Gothenburg Great John Hewitt were also in attendance at the game.

Jimmy Thelin and Alex Ferguson
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin sat in the row behind Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford. Image: PA.

Thelin said: “Our chairman Dave (Cormack) knows Sir Alex really well.

“Sir Alex invited us and it was actually some weeks ago it was planned.

“It was a good experience to have this focus the day after the game and clear my head a little bit and then move on from there.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden
‘There’s been a good response’

Aberdeen and Thelin will attempt to bounce back from the first defeat of the 46-year-old’s Pittodrie reign when facing Dundee on Saturday.

The Dons will go top of the Premiership table if they win against Dundee at a sold-out Pittodrie.

That could only be for less than 24 hours as Celtic, who are level on points with the Reds but hold a superior goal advantage, are in action on Sunday.

Thelin scooped the Premiership manager of the month award for October for maintaining an unbeaten league run.

The Dons boss confirmed he and his squad held a post-mortem into the heavy loss at Hampden – and he found areas they can improve going forward.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie looks dejected during the defeat by Celtic. Image: SNS

He said: “We analysed the game and took the learning points, but we have to move on.

“It’s not always easy but that’s a skill you have to work on as a player, a staff or a coach or manager.

“It’s a new game around the corner and you have to put the focus on the right things.

“That’s the only way to be better, how you improve from these games.

“The training sessions this week have been really good with a lot of energy, so that’s the way it should be.

“We always have to move on and focus on the next thing.

“Otherwise we have been wrong in our priorities.

“There’s been a good response.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final match against Celtic. Image: SNS

What Thelin learned from semi loss

Aberdeen were 3-0 down to Celtic at half-time as the bid to end the club’s 10-year trophy drought was obliterated.

Celtic hit the Reds for a further three goals after the break to the shcck of a 13,000 Dons support who had travelled to Hampden full of optimism.

What did Thelin learn from the semi-final?

Aberdeen players applaud the fans at full time after the 6-0 Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock
“Some small things, some bigger things,” he said.

“We defended well in some parts but in some parts we failed and also in our build-up when we attack.

“So it’s small things we have to adjust and that’s what we have to focus on this week.

“There are also some mental aspects we’re working on and I don’t think it’s going to have an impact on the game on Saturday.

“For us, it’s more about the long-term and we know we have still things to learn.

“We need to improve parts and for us it’s not going to be any changes in our preparation for this game.

“It’s still the same.

“We prepare the players, they have been in good spirits on the sessions this week.”

Would Thelin have done anything differently at Hampden?

Thelin went with the same starting XI in the semi-final that had won 2-1 against Rangers just four day earlier.

The Dons looked tired and failed to deliver the high tempo intensity that has been so effective under Thelin.

In retrospect would Thelin have done anything differently?

He said: “You make the decisions on the information you have before a game, not after a game.”

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected during the 6-0 League Cup semi-final loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Award for right-back Nicky Devlin

Aberdeen right-back Nicky Devlin has been named Premiership player of the month for October.

Scotland international Devlin scored in the wins against Rangers (2-1) and Hearts (3-2) last month.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin with his player of the month award for October during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “I’m really happy for Nicky.

“He has a good last period of his career now and has had some good experience in the national team.

“Now he has this award for his performances.”

