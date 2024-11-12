Willie Miller: Aberdeen’s Premiership form proves they are the real deal and Celtic loss was just a blip

Aberdeen obliterated any chance of doubt entering players’ minds and festering after the heavy Hampden loss to Celtic by dispatching Dundee.

The Dons suffered an unexpected score-line when going down 6-0 to the Hoops in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final.

It was hugely important that Aberdeen bounced back immediately to prevent any self-doubt creeping in about their sensational start to the season.

And Aberdeen blew away any chance of these worries by winning 4-1 against Dundee to get firmly back on track after the semi-final setback.

The Dons have ensured one bad result has not derailed their fantastic start to the season.

Manager Jimmy Thelin and his players did a great job to respond to the heavy loss to Celtic.

They went out against Dundee with a desire and energy to prove there are no doubts about the quality Aberdeen have this season.

And they are still standing shoulder to shoulder with Celtic at the top of the Premiership table.

Hampden loss a one-off blip

A lot of observers will have been wondering if the semi-final defeat to Celtic would have a negative impact on Aberdeen.

The Reds have proven it hasn’t, and the 11-game unbeaten Premiership run, with 10 wins, represents the REAL Aberdeen.

Importance of Mitov’s penalty save

Aberdeen hit the goal trail in the second half against Dundee, but keeper Dimitar Mitov’s penalty save gave them the platform to do that.

Mitov delivered a vital spot-kick save near half-time when the game was on a knife-edge at 0-0.

It was his second penalty save in the Premiership this season as Mitov was also the spot-kick hero in a 1-0 win at Ross County in late August.

Mitov’s penalty save against Dundee was absolutely key to the Dons going on to win.

If you lose a goal just before half-time, it gives the opposition energy at the break and their manager a positive team talk.

However. Mitov made a very good save from a decent Simon Murray penalty.

Mitov guessed the right way and actually made his spot-kick save look easier than it was.

That save turned the tables and gave Aberdeen and manager Thelin the positive vibes at half-time.

Aberdeen started the second-half quickly and went on to dominate the game, and the catalyst for that was Mitov’s spot-kick save.

Bulgarian international keeper Mitov has made a major impact since signing for Aberdeen in the summer from St Johnstone.

Normally you would expect a new keeper to need a little bit of time to bed in and get used to the defence.

However, Mitov has gelled with the defensive unit very quickly.

In particular, he has quickly formed a strong understanding with centre-backs Slobodan Rubezic and Gavin Molloy.

His command of the penalty area is so vital to Aberdeen looking defensively solid.

Mitov physically fills the goals so well and commands that area superbly.

He is a top quality keeper who has made important saves at vital times.

Thelin’s substitutions pay off… again

Yet again manager Thelin’s substitutions made a big impact against Dundee.

He introduced Kevin Nisbet and Vicente Besuijen off the bench in the second half and they combined within a minute of their introduction to score.

Nisbet showed superb game intelligence and awareness to take a quick-free kick to play in Besuiijen through the defence, and he clinically converted.

The positive impact of substitutes has been a consistent factor this season under Thelin.

The manager has also managed to revitalise players.

On loan away from Pittodrie last season, Besuijen had a question mark over whether he had a future at Aberdeen.

It was the same with Shayden Morris and Pape Gueye.

However, Thelin has managed to resurrect their own belief, while also utilising them within his squad.