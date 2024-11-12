Willie Miller: Aberdeen’s Premiership form proves they are the real deal and Celtic loss was just a blip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen’s Premiership form proves they are the real deal and Celtic loss was just a blip

Pittodrie legend Willie Miller also discusses the positive impact of manager Jimmy Thelin's substitutions and the importance of Dons penalty save hero Dimitar Mitov.

Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa (centre) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during the William Hill Premiership match against Dundee. Image: SNS.
By Willie Miller

Aberdeen obliterated any chance of doubt entering players’ minds and festering after the heavy Hampden loss to Celtic by dispatching Dundee.

The Dons suffered an unexpected score-line when going down 6-0 to the Hoops in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final.

It was hugely important that Aberdeen bounced back immediately to prevent any self-doubt creeping in about their sensational start to the season.

And Aberdeen blew away any chance of these worries by winning 4-1 against Dundee to get firmly back on track after the semi-final setback.

The Dons have ensured one bad result has not derailed their fantastic start to the season.

Manager Jimmy Thelin and his players did a great job to respond to the heavy loss to Celtic.

They went out against Dundee with a desire and energy to prove there are no doubts about the quality Aberdeen have this season.

And they are still standing shoulder to shoulder with Celtic at the top of the Premiership table.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full-time after the win against Dundee. Image: SNS.

Hampden loss a one-off blip

A lot of observers will have been wondering if the semi-final defeat to Celtic would have a negative impact on Aberdeen.

The Reds have proven it hasn’t, and the 11-game unbeaten Premiership run, with 10 wins, represents the REAL Aberdeen.

Importance of Mitov’s penalty save

Aberdeen hit the goal trail in the second half against Dundee, but keeper Dimitar Mitov’s penalty save gave them the platform to do that.

Mitov delivered a vital spot-kick save near half-time when the game was on a knife-edge at 0-0.

It was his second penalty save in the Premiership this season as Mitov was also the spot-kick hero in a 1-0 win at Ross County in late August.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov saves a penalty from Dundee's Simon Murray. Image: SNS
Mitov’s penalty save against Dundee was absolutely key to the Dons going on to win.

If you lose a goal just before half-time, it gives the opposition energy at the break and their manager a positive team talk.

However. Mitov made a very good save from a decent Simon Murray penalty.

Mitov guessed the right way and actually made his spot-kick save look easier than it was.

That save turned the tables and gave Aberdeen and manager Thelin the positive vibes at half-time.

Aberdeen started the second-half quickly and went on to dominate the game, and the catalyst for that was Mitov’s spot-kick save.

Bulgarian international keeper Mitov has made a major impact since signing for Aberdeen in the summer from St Johnstone.

Normally you would expect a new keeper to need a little bit of time to bed in and get used to the defence.

However, Mitov has gelled with the defensive unit very quickly.

In particular, he has quickly formed a strong understanding with centre-backs Slobodan Rubezic and Gavin Molloy.

His command of the penalty area is so vital to Aberdeen looking defensively solid.

Mitov physically fills the goals so well and commands that area superbly.

He is a top quality keeper who has made important saves at vital times.

Thelin’s substitutions pay off… again

Yet again manager Thelin’s substitutions made a big impact against Dundee.

He introduced Kevin Nisbet and Vicente Besuijen off the bench in the second half and they combined within a minute of their introduction to score.

Nisbet showed superb game intelligence and awareness to take a quick-free kick to play in Besuiijen through the defence, and he clinically converted.

The positive impact of substitutes has been a consistent factor this season under Thelin.

The manager has also managed to revitalise players.

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen celebrates scoring to make it 3-1 against Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen celebrates scoring to make it 3-1 against Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

On loan away from Pittodrie last season, Besuijen had a question mark over whether he had a future at Aberdeen.

It was the same with Shayden Morris and Pape Gueye.

However, Thelin has managed to resurrect their own belief, while also utilising them within his squad.

