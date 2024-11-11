Defender Nicky Devlin hopes Jamie McGrath and Jack MacKenzie follow him by signing new Aberdeen contracts

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin hopes Jamie McGrath and Jack MacKenzie follow him by signing new deals.

Scotland international Devlin’s contract was set to expire at the end of the season, but he recently penned a new deal until summer 2027.

Midfielder McGrath and left-back MacKenzie both have contracts set to run out at the end of the campaign.

Both will be free to talk to any interested clubs when the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is keen to secure McGrath and MacKenzie’s long term futures to Pittodrie.

The Dons opened talks with McGrath about a new contract at the end of last season.

However, those talks were paused as the Republic of Ireland international changed agent.

Aberdeen are keen to ramp up talks with McGrath and his new representative to discuss a new contact.

MacKenzie recently said he has been concentrating on football, but will have to address his contract situation soon.

Devlin accepts the decision on a new deal is down to McGrath and MacKenzie.

But he hopes they commit their futures to Aberdeen as they are both been key to the sensational start under boss Thelin.

Devlin, 31, said: “I’m hopeful they are going to be here for the next two-and-a-half, maybe three-and-a-half years.

“You want the good players to be at the club.

“I’m sure there’s talks going on in the background between them and their representatives and whoever at the club.

“Fingers crossed, but it’s a completely different situation for every player.

“There’s not something I can say or influence or get involved in to be honest.

“I just want the best players to be at the club.”

Devlin’s new deal ‘done very quickly’

Devlin is currently with the Scotland squad for the upcoming Uefa Nations League double-header.

The Scots face Croatia at Hampden on Friday before playing Poland away on Monday.

Devlin was called into the Scotland squad last month for the first time.

He earned a debut cap when coming off the bench in the 0-0 Nations League draw with Portugal at Hampden.

During his time with Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad last month, the Dons confirmed he had signed a new contract.

On the contract, Devlin said: “It wasn’t a long process to be honest and done very quickly.

“It was almost agreed before I’d went away with Scotland and then it was just a case of the club wanting to release it.

“It just happened to be when I was away with Scotland.”

New baby and a Player of the Month award

It has been a memorable week for Devlin both on and off the pitch.

He was named Premiership Player of the Month for October on Friday.

On the same day, his wife Lauren gave birth to son Noah.

Then, 24 hours later. he played a key role in the 4-1 win against Dundee as the Dons maintained an unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign.

Now he is hoping to round off a dream few days by earning another Scotland cap.

Devlin said: “I knew that coming off the last international break we had a lot of tough games coming up.

“However, if you want to keep yourself at that kind of level for internationals, they were perfect games for me really – we were playing the best sides in hard games.

“I knew if I performed well then I’d done my part.”

Devlin’s delight at securing Scotland cap

Devlin came off the bench for his first cap as a replacement for Anthony Ralston in the 88th minute against Portugal.

He made a crucial block to stop Rafael Leao grabbing a dramatic winner in stoppage time.

Devlin said: “It was great to get on.

“Then it probably makes it a wee bit sweeter as I also had a bit of an impact on the result as well.

“I was just delighted to make an appearance.”

Devlin’s parents were at Hampden to watch him realise his Scotland cap dream.

They have been at the vast majority of the defender’s games, from the lower leagues with Dumbarton, Stenhousemuir and Ayr United… to Aberdeen and Scotland.

He said: “My Scotland shirt (from Portugal game) is with the kit man, who does the framing.

“I’ll give that to my mum and dad to put up in their house.”