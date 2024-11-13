Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin explains long-term Euro masterplan

Boss Jimmy Thelin is determined to not only bring European football back to Aberdeen, but to thrive at that level.

For the Swede, qualifying for Europe is not enough as he wants to deliver improvement on the Continental stage season after season.

To achieve that Thelin accepts balancing European midweek action with domestic commitments is fundamental.

The Dons are riding high in the Premiership having racked up a club record 11-game unbeaten start to the league campaign.

Aberdeen are level on points with league leaders Celtic and nine points ahead of third-placed Rangers.

Thelin wants playing midweek European games to become an integral part of the Dons’ DNA – and not a hindrance to domestic form.

He said: “For us it’s try to build in the long term and try to be at the quality and capacity to reach a position where we can play in Europe next season.

“We know we still have a lot of things to do and it (Premiership) is a tough competition.

“That’s the aim for this club, to be that good that we can be there and try to compete for European spots.

“And from there grow as a club.”

Balancing Europe with domestic commitments

Last season under former boss Barry Robson Aberdeen competed in the group stage of Europe for the first time since the 2007-08 campaign.

Aberdeen played in Group G of the Europa Conference League against Eintracht Frankfurt, PAOK and HJK Helsinki.

The Dons failed to qualify from the group after finishing third with six points from a possible 18.

Continental action took a toll as the Reds struggled to balance playing in Europe on Thursday’s with weekend Premiership fixtures.

Aberdeen crashed into the Premiership bottom six and were faced with the potential threat of relegation.

The Dons eventually rallied to finish seventh, still inside the bottom six, but failed to qualify for Europe.

If Thelin secures European action for next season he is determined domestic form will not suffer as it is through Premiership form Euro qualification is secured.

And Thelin wants to be on that stage year after year.

He said: “First of all you have to be consistent in the league so you deserve this position to play in Europe.

“And when you play in Europe, still the league form has to be there so you can play in Europe again and then again.”

‘Try to improve our level in Europe step by step’

Aberdeen recently won 2-1 against Rangers at Pittodrie on a Wednesday night to move nine points clear of the Ibrox club.

However, just four days later the Reds suffered their first, and only, defeat of the season when losing 6-0 to Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final.

Aberdeen were flat in the semi-final clash with their high tempo attacking verve and press absent.

Celtic had played two successive midweek games before facing the Dons, against Dundee (2-0 win) and away to Atalanta (Italy, 0-0) in the Champions League.

Thelin aims to get to the level where balancing midweek games in Europe becomes an integral part of Aberdeen’s make-up.

He said: “Celtic have been in that environment for a long time.

“Their players have played these kind of seasons many, many times and can cope with that.

“If you want to be there in Europe you have to live it, try it, be better at it and go again.

“That’s the only way to create the capacity to compete in so many games so many times, you must have that consistency.

“For me the most important thing is that we can grow a strong identity so we can be consistent in the league.

“And then try to improve our level in Europe step by step.

“Celtic are used to that and we also have to make our journey now and think about that.”

