Aberdeen Adidas Spezial range reduced weeks after fans queued up for launch

Less than three weeks after Aberdeen fans lined up for the newly launched Adidas Spezial range, it has been reduced ahead of Black Friday.

Queues of excited fans waited in anticipation for the “exclusive” range, which was released as part of the German sportswear brand’s “historic club capsule collections”.

The launch included trainers, which despite the £110 price tag quickly sold out, while other items, including a sweatshirt (£110) and polo shirt (£100) were also snapped up quickly.

The next day, people were selling the trainers on eBay for over double the price, with one seller charging £229.99.

Which Adidas Spezial items are on sale on Dons shop?

One item that did not sell out was the track top and track pants.

Those items have now been reduced by more than 20% ahead of Black Friday.

The set originally came in at a combined £290.

The track top was on sale for £160 and the trousers were sold for £130.

However, these are now available to buy at the Pittodrie club shop and online store for £120 and £100, meaning they have been discounted by 25% and 23% respectively.

The trousers are available in all sizes (extra small to double extra large).

The track top is sold out of extra small and small, but can be bought in medium to XXL.

The £110 sweatshirt can still be bought, but only in two sizes – medium and XL.

Two of the reduced track tops are currently being sold on eBay.

These are available from a seller in Nairn for £169.99 and £160 from someone in Huntly.

The concept of the AFC Spezial F.C. clothing was deeply rooted in the club.

The colour palette inspired by the red, white and navy jacket manager Sir Alex Ferguson wore during the 1983 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup final.

The brand also launched collections for English clubs Leeds and Nottingham Forrest.