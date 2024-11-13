Aberdeen Adidas Spezial range reduced weeks after fans queued up for launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Adidas Spezial range reduced weeks after fans queued up for launch

Supporters can grab two products for 23% and 25% off the original price.

By Chris Cromar
Neil Simpson and Leighton Clarkson.
Dons star Leighton Clarkson shows of the Adidas Spezial track top, which has now been reduced. Image: Adidas.

Less than three weeks after Aberdeen fans lined up for the newly launched Adidas Spezial range, it has been reduced ahead of Black Friday.

Queues of excited fans waited in anticipation for the “exclusive” range, which was released as part of the German sportswear brand’s “historic club capsule collections”.

Lewis Pettifer.
The Adidas Spezial AFC trainers proved popular. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The launch included trainers, which despite the £110 price tag quickly sold out, while other items, including a sweatshirt (£110) and polo shirt (£100) were also snapped up quickly.

The next day, people were selling the trainers on eBay for over double the price, with one seller charging £229.99.

Aberdeen FC Adidas Spezial track top.
The AFC Adidas Spezial track top has been reduced ahead of Black Friday on November 29. Image: Aberdeen FC.

Which Adidas Spezial items are on sale on Dons shop?

One item that did not sell out was the track top and track pants.

Those items have now been reduced by more than 20% ahead of Black Friday.

The set originally came in at a combined £290.

The track top was on sale for £160 and the trousers were sold for £130.

However, these are now available to buy at the Pittodrie club shop and online store for £120 and £100, meaning they have been discounted by 25% and 23% respectively.

Aberdeen FC Adidas Spezial track top.
The track pants will set you back £100. Image: Aberdeen FC.

The trousers are available in all sizes (extra small to double extra large).

The track top is sold out of extra small and small, but can be bought in medium to XXL.

The £110 sweatshirt can still be bought, but only in two sizes – medium and XL.

Two of the reduced track tops are currently being sold on eBay.

These are available from a seller in Nairn for £169.99 and £160 from someone in Huntly.

The concept of the AFC Spezial F.C. clothing was deeply rooted in the club.

The colour palette inspired by the red, white and navy jacket manager Sir Alex Ferguson wore during the 1983 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup final.

The brand also launched collections for English clubs Leeds and Nottingham Forrest.

