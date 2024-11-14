Former Rangers star warns Ibrox club will be fearful of Aberdeen resurgence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Former Rangers star warns Ibrox club will be fearful of Aberdeen resurgence

High-flying Aberdeen have opened up a nine point lead over Rangers in the Premiership after only 11 games.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Rangers with his teammates. Image: SNS
Former Rangers defender Alan Hutton says Aberdeen’s red-hot Premiership form will have alarm bells ringing at Ibrox.

Under manager Jimmy Thelin the Dons are unbeaten in the opening 11 games of the Premiership season, with 10 wins and one draw.

Aberdeen have opened up a huge nine point lead on third-placed Rangers in the Premiership.

Thelin’s Reds recently secured a 2-1 win against Rangers at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Hutton said: “If it was just Celtic, people wouldn’t accept it, but they would understand that they’re at a different level at this moment in time.

“Jimmy Thelin has come into Aberdeen and he’s got them flying.

“That’s why the red flags are out and the alarm bells are sounding at this moment in time.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin gives the thumbs up against Rangers. Image: SNS.

‘They’ve spent about £16 million this summer’

Aberdeen have matched defending Premiership champions Celtic’s start to the season, with both sides taking 31 points from a possible 33.

The only points dropped in the league by Celtic and the Dons were when the two clubs drew 2-2 at Parkhead last month.

In contrast struggling Rangers have lost to Aberdeen, Celtic and Kilmarnock in the Premiership this season, despite spending almost £16m in the summer.

Hutton said: “What’s going on at Rangers? I think there’s been a huge shift at the club in terms of finances, and players coming in and out.

“The player trading model has not worked in recent years, contracts have been allowed to run down and they’ve lost a lot of experience.

“That being said, the manager has spent money.

“They’ve spent about £16 million this summer but I don’t feel that he got the people in that he wanted.

“I thought he would probably want more experience within that squad, and he’s not been able to get it.

“It’s obviously taken time, he’s had that, but it’s still very inconsistent at the moment.

“Performances are very up and down. They’re so far behind in the league.

“Celtic are a different animal and Aberdeen have done exceptionally well, so you have to look at the other two trophies and think those are a must.

“Rangers, Celtic, these big clubs must win silverware, so that has to be a priority.”

Hutton was talking on BestBettingSites.co.uk.

