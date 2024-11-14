Former Rangers star warns Ibrox club will be fearful of Aberdeen resurgence

Former Rangers defender Alan Hutton says Aberdeen’s red-hot Premiership form will have alarm bells ringing at Ibrox.

Under manager Jimmy Thelin the Dons are unbeaten in the opening 11 games of the Premiership season, with 10 wins and one draw.

Aberdeen have opened up a huge nine point lead on third-placed Rangers in the Premiership.

Thelin’s Reds recently secured a 2-1 win against Rangers at Pittodrie.

Hutton said: “If it was just Celtic, people wouldn’t accept it, but they would understand that they’re at a different level at this moment in time.

“Jimmy Thelin has come into Aberdeen and he’s got them flying.

“That’s why the red flags are out and the alarm bells are sounding at this moment in time.”

‘They’ve spent about £16 million this summer’

Aberdeen have matched defending Premiership champions Celtic’s start to the season, with both sides taking 31 points from a possible 33.

The only points dropped in the league by Celtic and the Dons were when the two clubs drew 2-2 at Parkhead last month.

In contrast struggling Rangers have lost to Aberdeen, Celtic and Kilmarnock in the Premiership this season, despite spending almost £16m in the summer.

Hutton said: “What’s going on at Rangers? I think there’s been a huge shift at the club in terms of finances, and players coming in and out.

“The player trading model has not worked in recent years, contracts have been allowed to run down and they’ve lost a lot of experience.

“That being said, the manager has spent money.

“They’ve spent about £16 million this summer but I don’t feel that he got the people in that he wanted.

“I thought he would probably want more experience within that squad, and he’s not been able to get it.

“It’s obviously taken time, he’s had that, but it’s still very inconsistent at the moment.

“Performances are very up and down. They’re so far behind in the league.

“Celtic are a different animal and Aberdeen have done exceptionally well, so you have to look at the other two trophies and think those are a must.

“Rangers, Celtic, these big clubs must win silverware, so that has to be a priority.”

