Joe Harper: Aberdeen should move to sign Kevin Nisbet on a permanent contract

Aberdeen should move to sign on loan Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet on a permanent long-term contract.

Scotland international Nisbet has made a positive impact at Pittodrie since arriving on a season-long loan from the English Championship club.

The 27-year-old has proven throughout his career that he is a goalscorer.

And he has continued to show he knows where the back of the net is having banged in four goals in eight appearances.

Nisbet scored 12 times for Hibs in the 2022-23 season before securing a big money move to Millwall.

However it has to be remembered that he was out injured for almost half of that season due to injury and didn’t return to action until December.

Yet he still hit double figures.

Nisbet’s impact against Dundee

Nisbet suffered a frustrating debut season at Millwall due to injuries but there is no doubt about his quality or goalscoring ability.

As a former striker myself I can see how good Nisbet is and how strong an asset he can be for Aberdeen and boss Jimmy Thelin moving forward.

Nisbet’s hold-up play is impressive, he is strong in the air, he has game vision and he scores goals.

His quality was shown with the explosive impact off the bench in the 4-1 win against Dundee at Pittodrie.

Nisbet and Vicente Besuijen were only on the pitch for 21 seconds when they combined to score a brilliant goal.

Aberdeen had conceded to make it 2-1 just a minute before Nisbet and Besuijen were subbed on.

Talk about grabbing a game by the scruff of the neck!

Thelin’s substitutions paying off

Nisbet showed real game intelligence to take a quick free-kick to catch Dundee cold.

His delivery was superbly curled behind the defence from the Dons’ own half to pick out the run of Besuijen.

It dropped right into Besuijen’s path and he clinically slammed it home.

Aberdeen gaffer Jimmy Thelin has consistently made substitutions that have made a positive, often winning, impact on games.

But none have paid off as quickly as that Nisbet and Besuijen switch.

Full marks to both players for being so alert.

That goal gave every Aberdeen player a huge boost so soon after the blow of conceding a goal to Dundee.

Aberdeen quickly back on track

The game against Dundee was one of the most important of the season because the Dons had to immediately bounce back after the heavy loss to Celtic.

Many critics would have been wanting the Dons to slip up against Dundee after the 6-0 Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to the Hoops.

There was a lot of pressure on Aberdeen to bounce back and silence any doubters who said their bubble had burst with the loss at Hampden.

Aberdeen and boss Thelin delivered to go into the international break level on points with Celtic at the top of the Premiership.

The Premiership juggernaut continues to power on under Thelin and the Hampden loss was a blip, although a painful one.

Aberdeen face a tough run of fixtures after the international break with three away games on the bounce – St Mirren, Hibs and Hearts.

After that they face Celtic at Pittodrie in what will surely be another home sell out.

Aberdeen have the manager and quality in the team to come through that run of fixtures still flying high.