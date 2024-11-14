Aberdeen crowned Scottish Masters at P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen crowned Scottish Masters at P&J Live

Dons beat Rangers in penalty shootout to clinch victory.

By Paul Third
The victorious Aberdeen team which was crowned Scottish Masters at P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen have been crowned TEXO Scottish Masters after they beat Rangers in a penalty shootout in the final to clinch victory at P&J Live.

Graham Dorrans missed the only spot kick as the Dons secured a 4-3 shootout win following a 2-2 draw.

Goalkeeper Joe Lewis looked to have swung the final Aberdeen’s way when he scored to put the Dons 2-1 up in the final with two minutes remaining only for Pedro Mendes to equalise with 20 seconds remaining to take the game to penalties.

Jonny Hayes had put the Dons ahead with Graham Dorrans equalising early in the second half.

That meant penalties were required with Hayes, Derek Young, Eoin Jess and Russell Anderson also scoring their spot kicks with Kris Boyd, Mendes and Nacho Novo responding for the Light Blues before Dorrans hit the crossbar with his effort.

Dons bounced back from opening game defeat to reach final

Eoin Jess on the ball for Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Dons had kicked off the evening’s action against Rangers and it was the Glasgow side who came out on top despite Lee Miller giving Aberdeen the lead inside the opening minute.

Boyd levelled the game before two goals in two minutes at the start of the second half from Dorrans made it 3-1 to the Gers.

Young’s goal 90 seconds from time set-up a frantic finale but Rangers held on to win 3-2.

In the second match Dundee United and Celtic shared the spoils in a 3-3 draw. Danny Swanson netted a hat-trick for United with Charlie Mulgrew scoring twice for the Hoops while Joe Ledley was also on the scoresheet.

United were aggrieved, however, as John Rankin saw a goal not given when the Tangerines led 2-1 despite the ball clearly crossing the line.

The Tangerines were quickly back out for the third game against Rangers which ended in a 1-1 draw as Bruno Alves’ header cancelled out Rankin’s opener for United.

The results in matches two and three meant the pressure was on Aberdeen when they returned to face Celtic and the Hoops made a perfect start as Hooper fired them into a second minute lead.

However, the Dons dug deep to claim victory as goals from Miller and Hayes either side of half-time secured a 2-1 win.

Holders Celtic eliminated by Rangers

Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

That meant Celtic had to beat Rangers in their final game to reach the final and the Hoops were on course for victory after Stiliyan Petrov’s goal gave them the lead.

But Boyd netted his second of the tournament two minutes from time to make it 1-1 and book Rangers’ berth in the final.

The draw in the Old Firm game meant a point would be enough for the Dons against United in the final group match to set-up a rematch with Rangers, and that’s what they got in a 3-3 draw with the Tangerines.

Anderson netted twice while Eoin Jess was also on the scoresheet with United’s goals coming from Gary Kenneth and a double from Swanson.

