Aberdeen crowned Scottish Masters at P&J Live

Aberdeen have been crowned TEXO Scottish Masters after they beat Rangers in a penalty shootout in the final to clinch victory at P&J Live.

Graham Dorrans missed the only spot kick as the Dons secured a 4-3 shootout win following a 2-2 draw.

Goalkeeper Joe Lewis looked to have swung the final Aberdeen’s way when he scored to put the Dons 2-1 up in the final with two minutes remaining only for Pedro Mendes to equalise with 20 seconds remaining to take the game to penalties.

Jonny Hayes had put the Dons ahead with Graham Dorrans equalising early in the second half.

That meant penalties were required with Hayes, Derek Young, Eoin Jess and Russell Anderson also scoring their spot kicks with Kris Boyd, Mendes and Nacho Novo responding for the Light Blues before Dorrans hit the crossbar with his effort.

Dons bounced back from opening game defeat to reach final

The Dons had kicked off the evening’s action against Rangers and it was the Glasgow side who came out on top despite Lee Miller giving Aberdeen the lead inside the opening minute.

Boyd levelled the game before two goals in two minutes at the start of the second half from Dorrans made it 3-1 to the Gers.

Young’s goal 90 seconds from time set-up a frantic finale but Rangers held on to win 3-2.

In the second match Dundee United and Celtic shared the spoils in a 3-3 draw. Danny Swanson netted a hat-trick for United with Charlie Mulgrew scoring twice for the Hoops while Joe Ledley was also on the scoresheet.

United were aggrieved, however, as John Rankin saw a goal not given when the Tangerines led 2-1 despite the ball clearly crossing the line.

The Tangerines were quickly back out for the third game against Rangers which ended in a 1-1 draw as Bruno Alves’ header cancelled out Rankin’s opener for United.

The results in matches two and three meant the pressure was on Aberdeen when they returned to face Celtic and the Hoops made a perfect start as Hooper fired them into a second minute lead.

However, the Dons dug deep to claim victory as goals from Miller and Hayes either side of half-time secured a 2-1 win.

Holders Celtic eliminated by Rangers

That meant Celtic had to beat Rangers in their final game to reach the final and the Hoops were on course for victory after Stiliyan Petrov’s goal gave them the lead.

But Boyd netted his second of the tournament two minutes from time to make it 1-1 and book Rangers’ berth in the final.

The draw in the Old Firm game meant a point would be enough for the Dons against United in the final group match to set-up a rematch with Rangers, and that’s what they got in a 3-3 draw with the Tangerines.

Anderson netted twice while Eoin Jess was also on the scoresheet with United’s goals coming from Gary Kenneth and a double from Swanson.