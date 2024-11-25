Aberdeen fan view: A timely reminder to strike while the iron is hot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: A timely reminder to strike while the iron is hot

Chris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's annual accounts and Saturday's 2-1 loss at St Mirren.

Dons goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov at full-time between St Mirren and Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

The release of Aberdeen’s annual accounts served as a timely reminder of the importance of converting the season’s stunning start into something tangible at its end.

The uplift in turnover resulting from participation in European group play, for clubs operating at Aberdeen’s level, is massive.

With millions in UEFA prize money and a significant increase in gate receipts from the added glamour fixtures, qualification is the financial equivalent of selling Bojan Miovski every season.

That is not currently enough to make a dent in the distorting economic advantage enjoyed by Aberdeen’s wealthier Premiership rivals, but if obtained repeatedly would make them difficult for other clubs to keep pace with.

Though individual matches like Saturday’s will always have the potential to go either way, richness of resource usually prevails over the course of a season.

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath scores to make it 1-1 against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

And, as Jimmy Thelin knows well from his days of chasing Malmo’s coattails, constructing a genuine challenger to disproportionately funded runaway champions begins by establishing a solid platform. When the ceiling seems too high to reach, raise the floor.

If Aberdeen can sustainably grow themselves, through performance, to the point where aberrations like last season are realistically banished, they can focus on looking up rather than down.

With that target in focus, now is the time for the Dons to hit it. Scotland’s UEFA club ranking is due to crater after next season, meaning 2025/26 is likely to be the last in which the guarantee of entry to the league phase is afforded to all but the champions.

Thelin’s team must continue striking while the iron is hot, for the coefficient – and the relentless business ingenuity of an industry never done seeking ways to transfer money from the poor to the rich – is standing by with a barrel of water to quench the club’s ambitions.

