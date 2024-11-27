Fan view: Aberdeen pay for lack of hard-nosed nastiness at downtrodden Hibs as chronic Easter Road condition still to be cured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fan view: Aberdeen pay for lack of hard-nosed nastiness at downtrodden Hibs as chronic Easter Road condition still to be cured

Chris Crighton on what went wrong for Aberdeen in their 'unforgettable' but 'inexcusable' 3-3 draw away against Hibs.

Rocky Bushiri of Hibernian celebrates after scoring a last-minute equaliser to make it 3-3 against Aberdeen at Easter Road. Image: Shutterstock.
By Chris Crighton

Hibs, on multiple levels, represented a test of Aberdeen’s resurgence – in purely practical terms, it was the first time they had been asked to rebound from a league defeat. Partial credit.

Historically, though, this has been the type of fixture whose outcome has been grimly inevitable in recent years.

Confounded Premiership managers teetering on the edge of dismissal have generally found meetings with Aberdeen a timely opportunity to claw back ground and live to see another payslip: Lee Johnson’s tenure-extending satchelling of Jim Goodwin at Easter Road a memorable case in point.

It is a word which has fallen out of use in modern times, but were there ever a reason to describe someone as ruthful then it would be an Aberdeen side facing floundering opposition. The unexpectedly forceful start to this season gave hope Jimmy Thelin had banished whatever ruth existed within Pittodrie, replacing it with a feckful squad giving the support cause to be uncharacteristically gruntled.

Alas, such a chronic complaint clearly requires a longer course of treatment. Much of the Dons’ good work this season has been based upon cool calculation and hot pace; not so much on the hard-nosed nastiness required to grab downtrodden opponents by the throat and shake the last drops of confidence from them.

After such a shocking capitulation in their previous match and last-throw changes by their desperate coach, what Hibs needed above all was a chance to take a breath and grow into the game.

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler scores to make it 3-2 against Hibs deep into stoppage time. Image: SNS.

They were given that space in a tepid first half, and then twice more after Aberdeen failed to ram home what should have been demoralising late leads. The game’s final goal in particular, while providing an unforgettable storyline, was inexcusable.

A lesson harshly learned. However refined the script, sometimes circumstances dictate a divergence from it.

