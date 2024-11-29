Richard Gordon: Will Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin keep faith with Rubezic-Molloy partnership for trip to Hearts?

After the euphoria of the first few months of the campaign, the past week has been a sobering one for the Dons, the disappointing loss in Paisley followed quickly by what felt like a defeat against Hibernian.

All of a sudden it is one win in four with a dozen goals conceded during that time, and it is the defence which will be troubling Jimmy Thelin right now.

The back line has been something of a concern for much of the season – three clean sheets in 13 league games is a less than impressive return – but the goals against were generally limited, and the attacking threat Aberdeen carry saw them through.

They rode their luck at times, but every team has to, and the players found a way to pick up maximum points time after time.

After the League Cup loss to Celtic, the Dons bounced back immediately by thrashing Dundee, but the return from the international break has not gone well, and the ship is going to have to be steadied.

They are still getting it right further up the pitch, but the resolve so evident for much of the season seems to be missing currently, as evidenced by the last couple of results.

The loss to St Mirren, and the end to the unbeaten league run was disappointing enough, but Tuesday night in the capital was even more painful.

Having come from behind to lead, to maintain that advantage into stoppage time, and to recapture it in spectacular fashion thanks to Ester Sokler, it was unforgiveable not to leave Edinburgh with full points.

Unfortunately, some of the defending on the night was calamitous, and you have to imagine the manager will be seriously contemplating changing his back four.

Nicky Devlin has been outstanding, and Jack MacKenzie has had a decent campaign too, and both offer real attacking intent on the flanks, but there have been a few concerns defensively.

Slobodan Rubezic and Gavin Molloy have been first choices in the middle, and they have looked at times a promising partnership, but their positioning has on occasion been an issue, and the Montenegrin too often continues to display rashness. That has not been the case as often this season, but it remains part of his game, and is something Jimmy will have to assess.

It has still been an outstanding start to the Swede’s reign, and all the attributes he has so far shown suggest he will indeed settle things down, but the next couple of matches are going to be demanding with tomorrow’s trip to Tynecastle followed by Celtic’s arrival at Pittodrie, and the defence will have to be on point for those.

If he wants to shake it up, there are options for the manager, but not too many.

Jack Milne has seen some limited action in the past month as a late substitute on three occasions, while Angus MacDonald has made just one start all season, against East Kilbride more than four months ago.

The decision for Jimmy will be whether to call on either of those, or to keep faith with Rubezic and Molloy, his ever-present combination throughout the Premiership campaign.

It is a big call, and one which could have a significant bearing on which direction the season turns.

Highland League sides can dare to dream

The Scottish Cup steps up a gear this weekend with the remaining SPFL clubs below the Premiership joining those who have already had to battle through to round three.

Among the sides dreaming of cup glory are five Highland League teams, but most face stern challenges.

Brora Rangers and Banks o’ Dee both take on Championship opposition in the shape of Livingston and Hamilton respectively, while Buckie Thistle are away to Clydebank, the dominant force in the West of Scotland League.

Fraserburgh have had a tough season, but are on a decent run and might fancy their chances at home to Annan, and Brechin City will be firm favourites to dispose of Cowdenbeath, currently third bottom of the Lowland League.

It could be that only Brechin make progress, but whatever happens, I hope all five have a memorable day.