Aberdeen v Celtic: Find out the password to enter our Dons Score Predictor League

It is time to send in your Dons Score Predictor League entry ahead of tonight’s huge Aberdeen v Celtic clash – you can find the password for your chance to win cash below.

After three frustrating games on the road, the Reds are back at Pittodrie on Wednesday to take on their top-of-the-table rivals in the Premiership.

Will Jimmy Thelin’s side be able to close their gap on the leaders to one point with victory, keep it at four points with a draw, or slip further behind the champions – who thumped them 6-0 at Hampden in the League Cup semis the last time the teams met.

Get the Aberdeen v Celtic score right and you could win £100, while the reader who gets the most predictions correct over the course of the campaign and tops our final Dons Score Predictor League standings will claim a whopping £1,903.

Enter our new Dons Score Predictor League!

We have launched our new Dons Score Predictor League, where readers can win £100 for guessing the correct scoreline for each of Aberdeen’s Premiership matches in the 2024/25 season.

As well as a correct result for each league fixture seeing contestants entered into a £100 cash draw, a right answer will also earn them 1 point in our Dons Score Predictor League table – with the highest points scorer over the campaign winning a whopping £1,903.

The Dons Score Predictor League is open to Evening Express print readers and our online subscribers.

To ensure you’re a paying reader, you need to know the upcoming game password to fill in the entry form – which will be included in this pre-game talking points piece for each Premiership match.

The password for the Celtic game on Wednesday night is “Irvine”.

You can find the form to enter your score prediction here (the deadline for Aberdeen Premiership match-day 15 entries is noon on Wednesday):