Aberdeen FC

Fan view: Aberdeen’s first storm ends with Celtic loss and little reward – but signs St Johnstone can mark return to smooth sailing

The Dons' depth should now allow Jimmy Thelin to freshen up after a tough spell, with Ross Doohan proving his worth in defeat to Celtic, writes Chris Crighton.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the William Hill Premiership match with Celtic. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

Aberdeen could never have expected to have fair winds at their back for the duration of the season, and they have now navigated the first inclement period of the campaign.

From driving snow to howling gales, the four tough assignments they have just schlepped through will have felt like a harsh winter in comparison to the heady summer preceding it.

From one end to the other, though, it lasted a mere 12 days, and there will be aching limbs in the Pittodrie ice bath today. They have sunk a huge amount of effort into that quickfire batch of games for little return.

It is likely, then, that Saturday’s attempt to return to normal service when St Johnstone visit will be spearheaded by a much-refreshed side.

The return of Dante Polvara adds further to the options available to Jimmy Thelin should he wish to give a deserved break to some of those who have featured as heavily as their bodies will tolerate.

The impressive depth Aberdeen’s squad has quietly acquired should afford him the chance to do so without conspicuous downgrade.

That, unusually, is a process which has taken place on the fly rather than in the transfer market: the Dons do not suddenly have a strong bench because they have thrown loads of signings at it, but because each player has been given opportunities to show their value and carve their niche.

The latest, albeit in extremis, was Ross Doohan.

Aberdeen’s Ross Doohan looks dejected after Celtic’s Reo Hatate scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

Pitched into gusts as powerful as the attack he was facing, the understudy produced two tremendous saves and did as much as he could to prevent the eventual defeat.

On Saturday, the bell will ring for another of his teammates to answer. Nothing that has happened of late shakes the confidence that they will meet it in style.

Conversation