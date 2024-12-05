Aberdeen v Celtic Ref Watch: Kyogo lucky – if Ross Doohan clattered striker like that, he’d have seen red

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen v Celtic Ref Watch: Kyogo lucky – if Ross Doohan clattered striker like that, he’d have seen red

Finlay Elder reviews the refereeing in Aberdeen v Celtic, including the controversial early Kyogo challenge on keeper Doohan, and the disallowed goal.

By Finlay Elder

Celtic triumphed 1-0 over Aberdeen in their top-of-the-table clash at Pittodrie on Wednesday, but here we turn the spotlight on the performance of referee Don Robertson.

Within the first few minutes of the Premiership meeting, Celtic striker Kyogo absolutely clattered Aberdeen goalkeeper Ross Doohan, who was making his first league start of the season.

My first reaction was a clear foul had been committed – both players were racing for the ball, but Doohan was always favourite and clearly got to it (and even had the ball in his hands) first.

Kyogo has caught Doohan in the face with his knee.

How Kyogo challenge on Ross Doohan played out:

I don’t believe it was intentional contact.

Some would argue it was just a footballing collision when you have two players going for a ball which is there to be won.

However, I think a foul and yellow card for what was a pretty reckless act was the right call – and it was really poor ref Robertson didn’t award either.

I do think a red card would have been harsh on the Celtic forward.

But I also understand some people will be saying if the incident was the other way round, and outside the 18-yard-box, Doohan would have probably received his marching orders for taking out Kyogo in a similar way.

Disallowed Celtic goal was right call, but actually wrong refereeing process

Later in the first half, the ball flew straight into the net from a Celtic corner.

It was a dangerous delivery from Paulo Bernardo – helped by the windy conditions.

However, the referee blew his whistle for a foul on keeper Doohan by Daizen Maeda

At the time, I thought it looked soft.

Once I saw a replay, though, it was an excellent spot by Robertson.

Doohan was clearly being obstructed by the Celtic player on the line, who was definitely, intentionally backing into him.

Even if you think it was soft, the referee had already blown the whistle before the ball hit the net, so the goal had to be disallowed and could not have been subsequently awarded by VAR.

I actually this was poor from the ref – because with the current set of guidelines, he should let the passage of play continue to a conclusion before blowing.

So, for me, Robertson got one big decision wrong in the game, and even for the one he got right, the process was wrong.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

Conversation