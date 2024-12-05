Aberdeen v Celtic Ref Watch: Kyogo lucky – if Ross Doohan clattered striker like that, he’d have seen red

Celtic triumphed 1-0 over Aberdeen in their top-of-the-table clash at Pittodrie on Wednesday, but here we turn the spotlight on the performance of referee Don Robertson.

Within the first few minutes of the Premiership meeting, Celtic striker Kyogo absolutely clattered Aberdeen goalkeeper Ross Doohan, who was making his first league start of the season.

My first reaction was a clear foul had been committed – both players were racing for the ball, but Doohan was always favourite and clearly got to it (and even had the ball in his hands) first.

Kyogo has caught Doohan in the face with his knee.

How Kyogo challenge on Ross Doohan played out:

I don’t believe it was intentional contact.

Some would argue it was just a footballing collision when you have two players going for a ball which is there to be won.

However, I think a foul and yellow card for what was a pretty reckless act was the right call – and it was really poor ref Robertson didn’t award either.

I do think a red card would have been harsh on the Celtic forward.

But I also understand some people will be saying if the incident was the other way round, and outside the 18-yard-box, Doohan would have probably received his marching orders for taking out Kyogo in a similar way.

Disallowed Celtic goal was right call, but actually wrong refereeing process

Later in the first half, the ball flew straight into the net from a Celtic corner.

It was a dangerous delivery from Paulo Bernardo – helped by the windy conditions.

However, the referee blew his whistle for a foul on keeper Doohan by Daizen Maeda

At the time, I thought it looked soft.

Once I saw a replay, though, it was an excellent spot by Robertson.

Doohan was clearly being obstructed by the Celtic player on the line, who was definitely, intentionally backing into him.

Even if you think it was soft, the referee had already blown the whistle before the ball hit the net, so the goal had to be disallowed and could not have been subsequently awarded by VAR.

I actually this was poor from the ref – because with the current set of guidelines, he should let the passage of play continue to a conclusion before blowing.

So, for me, Robertson got one big decision wrong in the game, and even for the one he got right, the process was wrong.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.