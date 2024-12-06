Aberdeen v St Johnstone: Find out the password to enter our Dons Score Predictor League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen v St Johnstone: Find out the password to enter our Dons Score Predictor League

It's time to predict the Aberdeen v St Johnstone score - but you'll need the password in this article for your chance to win £££.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen take on St Johnstone at Pittodrie on Saturday (3pm).
What do you think the Aberdeen v St Johnstone score will be on Saturday? Find our Dons Score Predictor League password for the match here!

Ninth-placed Saints are the visitors to Pittodrie this weekend, and with Jimmy Thelin’s Dons now without victory in four matches following Wednesday night’s tight 1-0 defeat at home to champions Celtic, they will be desperate to find the winning feeling again.

Still sitting second in the table, Aberdeen beat St Johnstone 2-1 at McDiarmid Park on the opening evening of the Premiership campaign back in August.

Get the Aberdeen v St Johnstone score right and you could win £100, while the reader who gets the most predictions correct over the course of the campaign and tops our final Dons Score Predictor League standings will claim a whopping £1,903.

Enter our new Dons Score Predictor League!

We have launched our new Dons Score Predictor League, where readers can win £100 for guessing the correct scoreline for each of Aberdeen’s Premiership matches in the 2024/25 season.

As well as a correct result for each league fixture seeing contestants entered into a £100 cash draw, a right answer will also earn them 1 point in our Dons Score Predictor League table – with the highest points scorer over the campaign winning a whopping £1,903.

The Dons Score Predictor League is open to Evening Express print readers and our online subscribers.

To ensure you’re a paying reader, you need to know the upcoming game password to fill in the entry form – which will be included in this pre-game talking points piece for each Premiership match.

The password for the St Johnstone game on Saturday is “Considine”.

You can find the form to enter your score prediction here (the deadline for Aberdeen Premiership match-day 16 entries is noon on Saturday):

 

