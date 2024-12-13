Richard Gordon: Aberdeen AGM passes without a hitch but a new stadium feels as far away as ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: Aberdeen AGM passes without a hitch but a new stadium feels as far away as ever

The P&J columnist reflects on the Dons' annual meeting and the prospect of the club finding a new home away from Pittodrie.

The 121st annual meeting of Aberdeen Football Club. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Richard Gordon

The Dons’ AGM at the start of the week passed by without incident.

Unlike some of its predecessors, there was no storming of the barricades, in fact, given how the season has largely unfolded, there was no need for Dave Cormack and Alan Burrows to order the metaphorical construction of such structures. Their heads were well and truly above the parapet, and rightly so.

The pair have made a strong managerial appointment in Jimmy Thelin; up until the last few weeks the results have been considerably better than anyone could have  anticipated; and there is a buoyancy around the club that has been sadly lacking for all too long.

In short, Pittodrie and Cormack Park are happy places right now, there is a feelgood factor in the north-east, and the fans have been turning out in vast numbers.

Given some of the questions he has had to face during his time as chairman, Dave’s flight back across the Atlantic must have been a much more relaxed one this time round.

The two main areas for discussion were the lack of compensation so far paid by Rangers for the services of Connor Barron, which has dragged on for far too long, and the even more lengthy saga of where Aberdeen will be playing in the future.

Rangers midfielder Connor Barron throws his hands up in frustration during the Premiership loss to Celtic at Parkhead.
Rangers’ Connor Barron during a Premiership match against Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS.

Barron saga rumbled on for too long

Regarding the player, it is an absolute nonsense that the Ibrox club has been able to use Barron for the past five months without having had to pay a penny. He has now featured 26 times and been one of the shining lights for Phillippe Clement, and yet the Dons are still waiting.

When the clubs failed to agree on a fee, the SPFL should have set up a tribunal immediately, and made a quick ruling. It is clearly unfair that one club should benefit in the way Rangers have without making any kind of payment.

Alan Burrows chose his words carefully during the AGM, but Aberdeen are understandably not happy with the situation, and the governing body need to get that sorted as soon as possible.

While that should have been a straightforward enough process, the new stadium seems as far away as ever more than two decades after it was first seriously proposed.

An impression for the Aberdeen FC stadium at Kingsford from 2017.

Loirston came and went after councillors threw out the proposal, then the financial impact of the pandemic put paid to Kingsford amidst protests from the local community.

Almost four years ago news emerged of a potential home for the club as part of the beach redevelopment, but partly due to a change of administration at Aberdeen City Council, the plans stalled, and there has been no movement, publicly at least, for some time.

Dave Cormack says a period of re-evaluation is now needed, but it seems highly unlikely anything will change regarding the beach given the stance taken by the current council leadership.

Alan Burrows flagged up Kingsford as a live option, pointing out that proposal had never been put to bed, so it might yet be that is the best option, albeit one which would not be without its hurdles.

Whichever route they finally take, the chances of a new stadium being constructed this decade appear, at best, to be slim.

Big weekend at the bottom of the Premiership

The Dons have the weekend off, an opportunity to regroup and try to rediscover the drive that served them so well in the first few months of the campaign.

From what I have seen, they are not playing that much differently to how they were during the winning run. The big change is they were able to find a way to secure the points up until the trip to Paisley.

Of the four Premiership matches that are taking place, three could have a major bearing on how the bottom six is likely to unfold, with the Hibernian v Ross County and Kilmarnock v Hearts encounters particularly important.

If the two Edinburgh clubs can prevail, we could have a scenario where just four points separate the teams from seventh to twelfth.

With the busy festive period and a number of head-to-heads to come, that would set up quite a tussle over the coming weeks.

