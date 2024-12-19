Aberdeen v Hibernian: Find out the password to enter our Dons Score Predictor League

What do you think the Aberdeen v Hibernian score will be on Saturday? Find our Dons Score Predictor League password for the match here!

Hibs are the visitors to Pittodrie this weekend, and with Jimmy Thelin’s Dons returning from a couple of weeks in cold storage and on a five-game winless run, they will be desperate to end what has been a slight slump.

Still second in the table, but with Rangers threatening to overhaul them, the Reds will be looking to do better than recent 3-3 draw with the Hibees at Easter Road – a frustrating evening where Ester Sokler’s stunning overhead kick at the death looked to have won it… only for Aberdeen to somehow find time to concede.

Get the Aberdeen v Hibs score right and you could win £100, while the reader who gets the most predictions correct over the course of the campaign and tops our final Dons Score Predictor League standings will claim a whopping £1,903.

Enter our new Dons Score Predictor League!

We have launched our new Dons Score Predictor League, where readers can win £100 for guessing the correct scoreline for each of Aberdeen’s Premiership matches in the 2024/25 season.

As well as a correct result for each league fixture seeing contestants entered into a £100 cash draw, a right answer will also earn them 1 point in our Dons Score Predictor League table – with the highest points scorer over the campaign winning a whopping £1,903.

The Dons Score Predictor League is open to Evening Express print readers and our online subscribers.

To ensure you’re a paying reader, you need to know the upcoming game password to fill in the entry form – which will be included in this pre-game talking points piece for each Premiership match.

The password for the Hibernian game on Saturday is “Mixu”.

You can find the form to enter your score prediction here (the deadline for Aberdeen Premiership match-day 17 entries is noon on Saturday):