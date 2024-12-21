Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin addresses defensive vulnerability as winless run extends to six games with 3-1 loss to Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin addresses defensive vulnerability as winless run extends to six games with 3-1 loss to Hibs

Aberdeen run without a victory extends to six games as frailties in a defence that is eight games without a clean sheet are punished.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie (L) complains to referee Steven McLean during a Premiership match against Hibs at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is confident he will eradicate the defensive errors that have been so damaging during a six game winless run.

The Dons’ slump in form continued with a 3-1 loss to Hibs at Pittodrie.

As a result Aberdeen were overtaken in second spot in the Premiership by Rangers who won 1-0 against Dundee.

Earlier this season the Reds held a nine-point advantage over the Ibrox club.

Aberdeen raced into the best league start in the club’s history under Thelin with an 11 game unbeaten run, with 10 wins.

Now they are in the mire of the longest ongoing run without a win by any side in the Premiership.

Some frustrated fans booed at full-time as Aberdeen’s defensive frailties were brutally punished by Hibs.

Thelin accepts his team must do the basics better.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 3-1 loss to Hibs at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
He said: “I talked about it with the players and staff after the game about how we have to stay close to each other on the pitch.

“Mistakes will happen inside the game but we can’t get so hurt from a mistake and that’s a sign we’re not balanced enough.

“We don’t cover each other enough.

“We have to be consistent in some areas to give us a chance to win the game.

“It’s difficult when you get three goals against you to win football games.

“Myself and my staff have to keep working together with the players to fix that.

“It’s this balance inside the game but also how we balance each other as a team.

“The only way out is if we stay together and keep working on the training pitch and do things better.”

Aberdeen's Peter Ambrose rues a missed chance during the 3-1 loss to Hibs at Pittodrie.
Nine matches without a clean sheet

It is two months since Aberdeen last registered a clean sheet,  a 1-0 win against Dundee United at Pittodrie on October 26.

In the nine matches in all competitions played since then they have conceded 19 goals.

Aberdeen have a record of three clean sheets from 17 league games so far this season.

Defensive frailty needs to be addressed in the January transfer window as does the increasing struggles to convert scoring opportunities.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen (L) and Hibernian's Chris Cadden in action. Image: SNS
Thelin said: “We had a good start to the season and now we have a period that’s not the best.

“But the challenge is how we want it to end.

“The way to get out of this is to focus on the next training session and the next game.

“And try to be better on some parts that we right now struggle a little bit with.

“It’s clear what we have to keep working on the compactness of the team.

“There’s no way around it, you have to live it.

“You have to go out on the training pitch and you have to try to do it better and then take the next challenge.

“So we have to do these basic things better and the good part is not so complex.

“We just need to do it and make sure everybody is ready to do this work.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin standing on the touch-line during the 3-1 Premiership loss to Hibs at Pittodrie..
Keskinen fires Aberdeen ahead

Aberdeen hit an early opener in the 14th minute when Leighton Clarkson released a perfectly weighted through-ball to release Keskinen.

Finland international winger Keskinen burst down the left flank and broke into the box at pace.

Keskinen stepped wide of Rocky Bushiri before slotting a low 12-yard shot beyond keeper Jordan Smith.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen (L) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with Ester Sokler against Hibs. Image: SNS
Defensive frailties punished by Hibs

Aberdeen could only hold onto the lead for four minutes.

Centre-back Slobodan Rubezic attempted a clearance 25 yards out but it was a clear air swipe as he completely missed the ball.

That was punished by Martin Boyle who raced onto the loose ball then squared a pass to Elie Youan who netted low from 10 yards to punish the defensive error.

Hibernian's Elie Youan slots home from 12 yards out to make it 1-1 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
The woodwork denied the Dons in the 26th minute when a curling 22 yard shot from Keskinen cracked off the stanchion.

Yet again Aberdeen’s defensive vulnerability was ruthlessly exploited when Hibs went ahead in the 35th minute.

Attacker Boyle waltzed through the Dons rearguard in the box and crossed from the right byline.

He picked out Nicky Cadden who was unmarked and smashed a vicious 10 yard left-footed volley beyond exposed keeper Ross Doohan.

Hibernian's Elie Youan (centre) celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 with Martin Boyle against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Hibs extend their advantage

Hibs extended their lead in the 49th minute when a slack pass by Leighton Clarkson was intercepted by Nectarios Triantis near the halfway line.

He played a a throughball to Boyle who peeled away from centre-back Gavin Molloy before firing a low 15 yard shot on the run beyond keeper Doohan.

There was a gaping hole in the back-line for Boyle to exploit.

In the 72nd minute substitute Peter Ambrose shot just wide of the far post from the edge of the box.

Ambrose later headed over the bar from eight yards to spurn a glaring opportunity.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie (L) complains to referee Steven McLean during a Premiership match against Hibs at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Doohan 5; Devlin 5 (Morris 77), Rubezic 4, Molloy 4, MacKenzie 5; Heltne Nilsen 6 (Duk 77), Shinnie 6 (Palaversa 77); Keskinen 7, Clarkson 4 (Polvara 59), McGrath 5; Sokler 4 (Ambrose 59).

Subs not used: Ritchie,  Nisbet, McGarry,  MacDonald

HIBS (3-4-1-2): Smith 6; O’Hara 5 (Miller 51), Bushiri 7, Iredale 6; C. Cadden 6 (Obita 88), Triantis 7, Newell 6 (Hyeok-kyu 60), N. Cadden 7; Campbell 6; Boyle 8, Youan 7.

Subs not used: Burski, Levitt, Amos, Moriah-Welsh, Hoilett, Gayle.

Referee: Steven Mclean

Attendance: 18,375

Man-of-the-Match: Martin Boyle (Hibs)

Conversation