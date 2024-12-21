Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin addresses defensive vulnerability as winless run extends to six games with 3-1 loss to Hibs

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is confident he will eradicate the defensive errors that have been so damaging during a six game winless run.

The Dons’ slump in form continued with a 3-1 loss to Hibs at Pittodrie.

As a result Aberdeen were overtaken in second spot in the Premiership by Rangers who won 1-0 against Dundee.

Earlier this season the Reds held a nine-point advantage over the Ibrox club.

Aberdeen raced into the best league start in the club’s history under Thelin with an 11 game unbeaten run, with 10 wins.

Now they are in the mire of the longest ongoing run without a win by any side in the Premiership.

Some frustrated fans booed at full-time as Aberdeen’s defensive frailties were brutally punished by Hibs.

Thelin accepts his team must do the basics better.

He said: “I talked about it with the players and staff after the game about how we have to stay close to each other on the pitch.

“Mistakes will happen inside the game but we can’t get so hurt from a mistake and that’s a sign we’re not balanced enough.

“We don’t cover each other enough.

“We have to be consistent in some areas to give us a chance to win the game.

“It’s difficult when you get three goals against you to win football games.

“Myself and my staff have to keep working together with the players to fix that.

“It’s this balance inside the game but also how we balance each other as a team.

“The only way out is if we stay together and keep working on the training pitch and do things better.”

Nine matches without a clean sheet

It is two months since Aberdeen last registered a clean sheet, a 1-0 win against Dundee United at Pittodrie on October 26.

In the nine matches in all competitions played since then they have conceded 19 goals.

Aberdeen have a record of three clean sheets from 17 league games so far this season.

Defensive frailty needs to be addressed in the January transfer window as does the increasing struggles to convert scoring opportunities.

Thelin said: “We had a good start to the season and now we have a period that’s not the best.

“But the challenge is how we want it to end.

“The way to get out of this is to focus on the next training session and the next game.

“And try to be better on some parts that we right now struggle a little bit with.

“It’s clear what we have to keep working on the compactness of the team.

“There’s no way around it, you have to live it.

“You have to go out on the training pitch and you have to try to do it better and then take the next challenge.

“So we have to do these basic things better and the good part is not so complex.

“We just need to do it and make sure everybody is ready to do this work.”

Keskinen fires Aberdeen ahead

Aberdeen hit an early opener in the 14th minute when Leighton Clarkson released a perfectly weighted through-ball to release Keskinen.

Finland international winger Keskinen burst down the left flank and broke into the box at pace.

Keskinen stepped wide of Rocky Bushiri before slotting a low 12-yard shot beyond keeper Jordan Smith.

Defensive frailties punished by Hibs

Aberdeen could only hold onto the lead for four minutes.

Centre-back Slobodan Rubezic attempted a clearance 25 yards out but it was a clear air swipe as he completely missed the ball.

That was punished by Martin Boyle who raced onto the loose ball then squared a pass to Elie Youan who netted low from 10 yards to punish the defensive error.

The woodwork denied the Dons in the 26th minute when a curling 22 yard shot from Keskinen cracked off the stanchion.

Yet again Aberdeen’s defensive vulnerability was ruthlessly exploited when Hibs went ahead in the 35th minute.

Attacker Boyle waltzed through the Dons rearguard in the box and crossed from the right byline.

He picked out Nicky Cadden who was unmarked and smashed a vicious 10 yard left-footed volley beyond exposed keeper Ross Doohan.

Hibs extend their advantage

Hibs extended their lead in the 49th minute when a slack pass by Leighton Clarkson was intercepted by Nectarios Triantis near the halfway line.

He played a a throughball to Boyle who peeled away from centre-back Gavin Molloy before firing a low 15 yard shot on the run beyond keeper Doohan.

There was a gaping hole in the back-line for Boyle to exploit.

In the 72nd minute substitute Peter Ambrose shot just wide of the far post from the edge of the box.

Ambrose later headed over the bar from eight yards to spurn a glaring opportunity.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Doohan 5; Devlin 5 (Morris 77), Rubezic 4, Molloy 4, MacKenzie 5; Heltne Nilsen 6 (Duk 77), Shinnie 6 (Palaversa 77); Keskinen 7, Clarkson 4 (Polvara 59), McGrath 5; Sokler 4 (Ambrose 59).

Subs not used: Ritchie, Nisbet, McGarry, MacDonald

HIBS (3-4-1-2): Smith 6; O’Hara 5 (Miller 51), Bushiri 7, Iredale 6; C. Cadden 6 (Obita 88), Triantis 7, Newell 6 (Hyeok-kyu 60), N. Cadden 7; Campbell 6; Boyle 8, Youan 7.

Subs not used: Burski, Levitt, Amos, Moriah-Welsh, Hoilett, Gayle.

Referee: Steven Mclean

Attendance: 18,375

Man-of-the-Match: Martin Boyle (Hibs)