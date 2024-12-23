Aberdeen FC loan watch: Young Dons get themselves on the scoresheet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen FC loan watch: Young Dons get themselves on the scoresheet

Aberdeen loan players had contrasting fortunes at the weekend.

By Paul Third
Blair McKenzie scored his first goal of the season for Montrose on Saturday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
On-loan Aberdeen defender Blair McKenzie scored his first goal of the season for Montrose on Saturday.

It was not enough to prevent the Gable Endies from slipping to defeat, but central defender McKenzie, a half-time substitute, stabbed home a consolation goal for the Gable Endies in their 2-1 home defeat by Dumbarton at Links Park.

Adam Emslie also set-up Cove Rangers’ 299th league goal in the SPFL as he helped Paul Hartley’s side beat Alloa 2-0 in Saturday’s League One encounter at Balmoral Stadium.

Adam Emslie in action for Cove Rangers. Image: Dave Cowe.

Emslie and fellow Don Dylan Lobban were both handed starting roles by Hartley, while a third on-loan Aberdeen player, Findlay Marshall, came off the bench to help Cove record back-to-back clean sheets in a vital win.

Victory for Cove takes them up to fifth in the table, one goal from a play-off spot and just six points behind leaders Arbroath at the midway point of the season.

Contrasting fortunes for Championship loanees

In the Championship, Alfie Bavidge helped Ayr United make it five wins from their last matches with a 1-0 win at Livingston.

Bavidge, who scored twice in his side’s 5-2 win against leaders Falkirk in the previous game, came off the bench in the closing stages as Scott Brown’s side moved to within two points of second-placed Livi thanks to their hard-fought win.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Ryan Duncan scored a consolation goal for Queen’s Park in their home defeat by Raith Rovers at Hampden on Friday.

Ryan Duncan scored for Queen’s Park against Raith Rovers on Friday. Image: SNS

Lewis Jamieson’s penalty and a goal from Ross Matthews in the 73rd minute put Rovers 2-0 up at Hampden before Duncan pulled a goal back a minute later.

However, Duncan’s effort proved to be in vain as Rovers held on to take all three points.

In the Highland League, Ellis Clark came off the bench for his debut for Turriff United as they made it five games unbeaten thanks to a 2-0 win at Lossiemouth.

Utility player Clark, 17, came on for the final 22 minutes at Grant Park where Reece McKeown grabbed both goals for Warren Cummings’ side.

Conversation