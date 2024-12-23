Aberdeen FC loan watch: Young Dons get themselves on the scoresheet

On-loan Aberdeen defender Blair McKenzie scored his first goal of the season for Montrose on Saturday.

It was not enough to prevent the Gable Endies from slipping to defeat, but central defender McKenzie, a half-time substitute, stabbed home a consolation goal for the Gable Endies in their 2-1 home defeat by Dumbarton at Links Park.

Adam Emslie also set-up Cove Rangers’ 299th league goal in the SPFL as he helped Paul Hartley’s side beat Alloa 2-0 in Saturday’s League One encounter at Balmoral Stadium.

Emslie and fellow Don Dylan Lobban were both handed starting roles by Hartley, while a third on-loan Aberdeen player, Findlay Marshall, came off the bench to help Cove record back-to-back clean sheets in a vital win.

Victory for Cove takes them up to fifth in the table, one goal from a play-off spot and just six points behind leaders Arbroath at the midway point of the season.

Contrasting fortunes for Championship loanees

In the Championship, Alfie Bavidge helped Ayr United make it five wins from their last matches with a 1-0 win at Livingston.

Bavidge, who scored twice in his side’s 5-2 win against leaders Falkirk in the previous game, came off the bench in the closing stages as Scott Brown’s side moved to within two points of second-placed Livi thanks to their hard-fought win.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Ryan Duncan scored a consolation goal for Queen’s Park in their home defeat by Raith Rovers at Hampden on Friday.

Lewis Jamieson’s penalty and a goal from Ross Matthews in the 73rd minute put Rovers 2-0 up at Hampden before Duncan pulled a goal back a minute later.

However, Duncan’s effort proved to be in vain as Rovers held on to take all three points.

In the Highland League, Ellis Clark came off the bench for his debut for Turriff United as they made it five games unbeaten thanks to a 2-0 win at Lossiemouth.

Utility player Clark, 17, came on for the final 22 minutes at Grant Park where Reece McKeown grabbed both goals for Warren Cummings’ side.