Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: We suddenly look like a side who cannot see where next win is coming from

Chris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's 3-1 defeat against Hibernian at Pittodrie.

Hibernian's Martin Boyle (L) and Aberdeen's Jack Mackenzie are involved in a tussle during the Premiership match. Image: SNS.

By Chris Crighton

And so, as quickly as it caught, Aberdeen’s blazing early-season form has burnt itself out.

Whilst still in a strong position relative to usual rivals and our own immediate history, this suddenly looks like a side who cannot see where their next win is coming from.

After the draw with St Johnstone last time out, Jimmy Thelin was correct to highlight the need for his team to be true to its identity. He will have been banking on the restorative potential of a game-free fortnight to help return the pop and power so characteristic of the season’s earlier months.

It is of some concern, then, that there was no noticeable recharge of the batteries after the longest rest of the campaign. The heavy pressing and fast counter-attacking which swept the Dons to prominence remained completely absent here, in a low-energy effort.

Hibernian’s Nicky Cadden celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 with his teammates. Image: SNS.

Even the indefatigable Nicky Devlin pulled up stiff with aches and pains – an ill-timed development given the injury to impressive understudy Jack Milne – and though he powered on for a while as always, perfect performances are rarely delivered through gritted teeth.

There ought to be enough quality, in a deep squad, to refresh from within for now, but that comes with its own difficulties of ensuring the appropriate horses run on the relevant courses, and keeping as many players as possible in the zone between match sharp and overused.

Though there is an understandable temptation to keep going back to players who have delivered before, that isn’t always the best route to success.

Aberdeen are fortunate that their start afforded them a cushion to cope with a dip in form, as long as it is only temporary. There is still time for that to be so, but they must act soon before their identity reverts to laborious toothlessness.

