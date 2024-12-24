Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara lifts lid on how set-piece coach role helped his rehab from injury nightmare

Midfielder Dante Polvara has thanked boss Jimmy Thelin for considering his mental health as well as his physical rehabilitation from long-term injury.

American Polvara missed the first five months of the campaign after suffering a hamstring tear which required surgery during pre-season.

To keep Polvara involved with the first-team, and limit any feelings of isolation, Thelin made him a set-piece coach.

Polvara revealed this personal touch from the Swede meant a lot – particularly as he was more than 3,000 miles from his family in New York.

The midfielder’s set-piece expertise even led to a number of goals during the Dons’ record breaking 16-game unbeaten start to the season.

Now, the Reds have hit a six-game winless slump and Polvara aims to do his bit on the pitch to get the campaign back on track.

He said: “It was a big boost to me to still be involved as a lot of managers can forget about players when they are out for so long.

“However, the gaffer emphasises the importance of our mental health as well.

“We are all still people and it was maybe harder for me than someone else who could have family here.

“To keep me involved like that really meant a lot. It made me feel closer to the staff and more trusted.

“I’ve been at the club for a while now and I’m close with a lot of people here, so to not be around them every day as much and have different schedules can be tough.

“For the manager to keep me involved was a big boost for me.

“I think the manager saw an opportunity for me to maybe work on leadership, tactics and organisation.

“I tried to make the most of it. It gave me a completely different perspective – especially when I was in the coaches room and hearing what they’re talking about and thinking.

“I’ve spent a lot of time, of course, analysing.”

Satisfaction at goal from set-pieces

Polvara returned to action when he was introduced as a substitute in the 83rd minute of the 1-0 Premiership loss to Celtic at Parkhead.

It was the first time he had played under Thelin.

His second appearance after long-term injury was off the bench in the 3-1 loss to Hibs at the weekend.

Polvara is determined to be back in the thick of the action after so long on the sidelines.

He said: “It did take a few weeks of trying to get them to take me seriously wearing the coaches kit and having the papers.

“I would get nervous when we had corners as it was a really bad feeling when the set-pieces went wrong.

“But it was a great feeling when we scored from them!

“Now I’m just excited to play, and be grateful for it.

“I’ve obviously watched everything from the sidelines for a few months.

“That’s a lot of time analysing on how I can help and provide something different.”

Aberdeen can rediscover top form

Polvara is in contention to feature against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Boxing Day as the Dons bid to end the winless slump.

It has been a season of contrast for Aberdeen.

A sensational start where they were level on points with Celtic at the top of the Premiership after 11 games, and now a slump which has resulted in the Reds being overtaken by Rangers in second spot.

Polvara said: “I just want to make as much of an impact as I can and play as much as possible.

“There are a lot of games coming up and there are always injuries and suspensions coming up.

“But I think the best is yet to come from me and the same is true of the team.

“The first few months of the season showed what this team is capable of and we need to get back to that standard.

“You’re always going to have a dip as there aren’t many teams in the world that can keep that perfect season going.

“It’s all about getting out of the recent disappointing run – and the Kilmarnock game is a great chance to do that.

“They are a really tough team with an experienced manager, so we have to be fully at it to win.

“That’s what we need to do to get back to our very best again.

“Let’s have a really strong and consistent second half to the season and make it very exciting along the way.”