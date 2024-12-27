Aberdeen fan view: Dons’ drop-off either down to physical strain, mentality… or Jimmy Thelin’s tactics being found out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Dons’ drop-off either down to physical strain, mentality… or Jimmy Thelin’s tactics being found out

Our fan view writer Chris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's 4-0 defeat by Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

The LED screen shows the score in added time is 4-0 to Kilmarnock.=
The LED screen shows the score in added time is 4-0 to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

No festive relief for Aberdeen, and the Dons’ fixture list displays a concerning trend.

When Premiership rivals ran into Jimmy Thelin’s red revolution for the first time, they amassed an aggregate total of two draws and nine defeats; informed by that arresting reconnaissance, the seven sides who have had a second go have managed four wins and two draws.

By eye, Aberdeen are not playing well – the pace has dropped, the cohesion appears absent, and they are allowing opponents to establish much more substantial periods of advanced possession.

But, given the pattern, it is certainly worth considering whether the fault is truly Aberdeen’s, or whether they are simply proving too easy to hatch an effective plan against.

Is the Dons’ inability to sustain their early competitiveness down to physical atrophy and subconscious gearing down of ambition, or have Scotland’s coaches already figured out how to play around them?

Kilmarnock’s Bruce Anderson celebrates scoring to make it 4-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Such swift collective action would be unusual efficacy for Scottish football, but certainly here Derek McInnes saw to it that his team played the vast majority of the game in areas where the Dons could not attack them.

Having the higher possession percentage while being significantly outgained in terms of territory is the exact opposite of the Thelin blueprint, and so, too, was the final score.

There is no longer any glossing over it: this has become a major problem for Thelin to solve.

The credit in his account enabled the first five matches of this winless run to slide, but conceding seven goals in a pair of stuffings either side of Christmas cannot be overlooked.

Though, talk has already turned to the transfer window, that does not come soon enough without a winter break.

The squad at hand have thrived before – Thelin must find a way to make them do so again.

