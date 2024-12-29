Former Aberdeen boss Barry Robson named new Raith Rovers manager

Raith Rovers have appointed former Aberdeen manager Barry Robson as their new boss.

Robson has been out of work since being sacked by the Dons in January.

He succeeds Neill Collins as manager after he left the Kirkcaldy club to become the head coach of USL Championship club Sacramento Republic.

Collins had taken over from Ian Murray who was sacked by Raith after only one league game.

Former Scotland international Robson is excited about the next step in his managerial career.

He said: “It’s a great honour to be appointed as the manager of Raith Rovers, and I’m truly excited about the challenge ahead.

“The club’s potential is clear to see, and the vision shared by the board of directors during our discussions made this an opportunity I was eager to be part of.”

‘The perfect fit’

Raith are sitting in sixth spot in the Championship.

The club’s chief executive Andrew Barrowman said: “Barry’s wealth of experience, both as a player and a coach, combined with his passion for the game, makes him the perfect fit for the next chapter of our journey.

“The board of directors and I have every confidence in his ability to lead the team with vision, determination, and professionalism.

“Barry’s knowledge around who we are as a club and the expectations that our loyal fanbase crave, separated him from an exceptional list of candidates.

“We know that success is a collective effort, and we urge our incredible supporters to rally behind Barry and the squad as we work together to achieve our ambitions.

“Your unwavering support makes all the difference, and we’re excited about what lies ahead for Raith Rovers under Barry’s leadership.”