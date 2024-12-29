Former Aberdeen boss Barry Robson named new Raith Rovers manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen boss Barry Robson named new Raith Rovers manager

Robson described becoming the new Raith boss as "a great honour".

By Danny Law
Barry Robson was sacked as Aberdeen manager.
Raith Rovers have appointed former Aberdeen manager Barry Robson as their new boss.

Robson has been out of work since being sacked by the Dons in January.

He succeeds Neill Collins as manager after he left the Kirkcaldy club to become the head coach of USL Championship club Sacramento Republic.

Collins had taken over from Ian Murray who was sacked by Raith after only one league game.

Former Scotland international Robson is excited about the next step in his managerial career.

He said: “It’s a great honour to be appointed as the manager of Raith Rovers, and I’m truly excited about the challenge ahead.

“The club’s potential is clear to see, and the vision shared by the board of directors during our discussions made this an opportunity I was eager to be part of.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during a 2-1 win against Livingston. Image: SNS

‘The perfect fit’

Raith are sitting in sixth spot in the Championship.

The club’s chief executive Andrew Barrowman said: “Barry’s wealth of experience, both as a player and a coach, combined with his passion for the game, makes him the perfect fit for the next chapter of our journey.

“The board of directors and I have every confidence in his ability to lead the team with vision, determination, and professionalism.

“Barry’s knowledge around who we are as a club and the expectations that our loyal fanbase crave, separated him from an exceptional list of candidates.

“We know that success is a collective effort, and we urge our incredible supporters to rally behind Barry and the squad as we work together to achieve our ambitions.

“Your unwavering support makes all the difference, and we’re excited about what lies ahead for Raith Rovers under Barry’s leadership.”

