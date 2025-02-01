Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reaction and AC Milan striker bid update following 2-0 loss at Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reaction and AC Milan striker bid update following 2-0 loss at Hibs

Dons manager demands his struggling players take more responsibility and 'look at themselves in the mirror' as winless run hits 14 games.

By Sean Wallace
Hibernian's Nectarios Triantis scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Boss Jimmy Thelin has warned Aberdeen must “look at themselves in the mirror” and take more responsibility amid a Premiership form collapse.

The Swede also accepts he and his backroom staff must do the same as a 2-0 loss at Hibernian extended a damaging winless league run to 14 games.

Struggling Aberdeen are in freefall and have taken just four points from the last possible 42.

Thelin has hit out at the Dons’ failure to win 50-50 duels in recent losses.

The deeply concerning nosedive in form continued as a lack of attacking edge and failure to defend crosses were punished at Easter Road.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-0 loss to Hibs in the Premiership at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Goals from Nectarios Triantis and Nicky Cadden either side of half-time condemned the woeful Reds to another defeat.

The Dons boss also addressed the club’s interest in landing AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic before the transfer window closes.

Thelin said: “What we talk about now is responsibility.

“For me, in football, it’s not about how you play, the system, or where you want to play.

“It’s more about the basics.

“As an individual, to create a strong collective, you have to take some responsibility when you have to run for each other.

“There are 50-50 duels and in some games right now, the opponents win everything.

“That’s not good enough to be in a team at that level.

“So we have to look at ourselves in the mirror, myself, my staff, the players to give more back into the games and be a much higher standard.”

In a bid to stop the form crash and save the season the Pittodrie board have backed Thelin in the January transfer window.

Thelin asked about AC Milan striker

The need to sign a striker before the window closes at 11pm on Monday is imperative as the blunt attack have scored just once in the last eight Premiership games.

Aberdeen are interested in securing AC Milan striker Lazetic on a loan move with an option to buy at a later date.

Serbia under-21 international Lazetic is currently on loan at FK TSC Backa Topola in his homeland.

Hibernian's Nectarios Triantis celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen in the Premiership at Easter Road. Image: SNS
But Milan, who signed the striker for £3.35million from Red Star Belgrade in 2022,  could recall him to pave the way for a move to Aberdeen.

When asked about Lazetic, Thelin said: “We have a window closing on Monday.

“We’re going to work hard to try to get some energy and quality into the team, but let’s see.

“For me, it doesn’t matter about recruitment right now.

“We have players here.

“We have signed a paper for responsibility and that’s why we have to find a way out now.

“It doesn’t matter what happened in the recruitment or with someone else.

“It’s us, my staff and the players”

Aberdeen are sleepwalking into the bottom six and there was nothing at Easter Road to suggest an end to the nosedive is imminent.

League woes continue at Easter Road

It is a mark of Aberdeen’s collapse that had they held onto a lead in injury time when drawing 3-3 at Easter Road in November they 0would have moved 28 points clear of Hibs.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-0 loss at Hibs. Image: SNS
The Dons are now only two points clear of the Edinburgh side.

Thelin said: “In every game our supporters are there.

“They give everything they can to help us to reach a higher standard as a team.”

Defender Rubezic drops to the bench

Centre-back Slobodan Rubezic dropped to the bench to be replaced by on loan Tottenham Hotspur defender Alfie Dorrington.

Errors by Rubezic were at the heart of conceding the opening two goals in the 3-0 loss to St Mirren in the previous game.

After Aberdeen conceded the second goal Rubezic signaled to Thelin that he wanted to be substituted and was replaced in the 40th minute.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen (L) and Hibernian's Nicky Cadden in action at Easter Road. Image: SNS
On Rubezic dropping to the bench, Thelin said: “He didn’t train in the first session after the game.

“It was recovery as he had small issues in the game.

“Now he’s back on track again and ready to play.”

More than £1m spent on a defence revamp but still no clean-sheet

In the January window Thelin has revamped a defence that had secured only four clean sheets in 24 Premiership games prior to the trip to Eater Road.

Three of the starting-back four were January signings – Kristers Tobers, Alexander Jensen and Dorrington.

The Dons splashed out more than £1m to solve the defensive frailty, spending £6oo,000 on Tobers and £545,000 on Jensen.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin goes in for a sliding tackle with his left foot on Hibernian's Jack Iredale in a Premiership ;clash at Easter Road.
Yet, the defensive vulnerability continues as the Reds conceded from a set-piece in the 24th minute.

A corner kick arrived at Josh Campbell at the back post and he redirected the ball along the face of goal.

It found Nectarios Triantis who headed in from six yards.

Aberdeen defence breached again

Hibs doubled their advantage in the 51st minute when a cross from the right by Chris Cadden found Nicky Cadden unmarked 10 yards out.

Nicky Cadden headed beyond keeper Ross Doohan.

Hibernian's Nicky Cadden (R) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 with Martin Boyle against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Hibs had a chance to make it 3-0 in the 74th minute when Martin Boyle was played clean through on goal but Doohan raced out to tip his 12 yard shot wide.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Doohan 5; Devlin 5 (MacKenzie 60), Tobers 5, Dorrington 6, Jensen 5; Palaversa 6 (Morris 84), Shinnie 5; Keskinen 4 (Nisbet 60), Clarkson 5, Okkels 5 (Ambrose 60); Gueye 5 (Duk 73).

Subs not used: Ritchie, Boyd, Heltne-Nilsen, Rubezic.

HIBERNIAN (3-4-1-2): Smith 6; O’Hara 6, Bushiri 6, Iredale 6; C. Cadden 7 (Miller 73), Triantis 7, Levitt 7 (Kwon Hyeok-Kyu 73) N. Cadden 7 (Obita 86); Campbell 7; Boyle 7 (Hoilett 86), Gayle 7 (Bowie 62).

Subs not used: Molotnikov, Bursit, Kuharevich, Moriah-Welsh.

Referee: Don Robertson

Attendance: 16,533

Man-of-the-match: Nicky Cadden (Hibernian)

Conversation