Aberdeen FC Aberdeen ‘unlikely’ to land AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic before transfer deadline A report says the clubs are looking at the possibility of the attacker moving to Pittodrie in the summer. By Danny Law February 2 2025, 12:00 pm February 2 2025, 12:00 pm Share Aberdeen ‘unlikely’ to land AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic before transfer deadline Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6684681/aberdeenfc-marko-lazetic-january-transfer-window/ Copy Link AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic. Image: Shutterstock. Aberdeen are unlikely to complete a loan move for AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic before Monday’s 11pm deadline, according to a report. The Dons have been heavily linked with the Serbia under-21 international, who is currently on loan at FK TSC Backa Topola in his homeland. Lazetic was signed by AC Milan in a €4 million (£3.35m) deal from Red Star Belgrade in 2022. The Dons are desperate to sign a striker before the transfer window closes on Monday evening and were hoping to agree a loan with an option to buy the Milan forward. But, according to Sky Sports, a deal is “unlikely” to happen in this transfer window although the clubs are still exploring the possibility of Lazetic making the move to Pittodrie this summer.