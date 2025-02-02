Aberdeen ‘unlikely’ to land AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic before transfer deadline

Aberdeen are unlikely to complete a loan move for AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic before Monday’s 11pm deadline, according to a report.

The Dons have been heavily linked with the Serbia under-21 international, who is currently on loan at FK TSC Backa Topola in his homeland.

Lazetic was signed by AC Milan in a €4 million (£3.35m) deal from Red Star Belgrade in 2022.

The Dons are desperate to sign a striker before the transfer window closes on Monday evening and were hoping to agree a loan with an option to buy the Milan forward.

But, according to Sky Sports, a deal is “unlikely” to happen in this transfer window although the clubs are still exploring the possibility of Lazetic making the move to Pittodrie this summer.