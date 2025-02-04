Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen MUST respond to Jimmy Thelin’s strong message and beat Dunfermline in style

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin is asking his team to have a look in the mirror after Saturday’s 2-0 Premiership defeat at Hibernian.

It is now a concerning 14 league games without a win for the Dons ahead of this weekend’s home Scottish Cup fifth-round tie against Championship side Dunfermline Athletic.

I’ve been at that point in my career with managers – and that’s when you know their patience is running out.

I watched the highlights from Easter Road, but also noted the statistics, which showed the Dons had just over 60% possession, which is good at a difficult venue.

But while the number is fine enough, it comes down to what you do with the possession.

Aberdeen are not finding the net regularly and they’re conceding too many – it’s the opposite of what they were doing at the start of the season when they stormed to 10 wins and one draw from 11 league games.

They are still fourth in the table – but Hibs are now just two points and one position behind, with the Hibees having been bottom of the league a few months ago.

I am so surprised this run has gone on so long. Aberdeen’s only victory since beating Dundee 4-1 on November 9 came against League Two side Elgin City in the Scottish Cup.

Skipper Shinnie can rally players

The manager has been well backed by the board in the January window, spending a lot of money – and quite rightly so.

The club’s hierarchy have shown they still have confidence in Thelin – and so do I. He’s proved in his career already that he can do it, so it’s down to the players to deliver.

All teams go through bad spells and Celtic are the only Premiership club not to have done so – even Rangers have struggled at times this season.

I’d think captain Graeme Shinnie might well have a wee meeting with his team-mates, even outwith the football club. Sometimes that can really help a situation.

They can then talk among themselves and it frees up everyone to have their say.

Sometimes in team meetings and when you are asked to give an opinion, you can be very reluctant because you don’t want it to seem like you’re blaming someone else.

It is better to speak TO your team-mates about any issues, rather than to be perceived as stabbing them in their backs.

Graeme will likely say: “We’ve got a good manager here – we can’t be letting him and our supporters down like this”.

Dons have to win in style against Pars

I hope the players can relax to some extent on Saturday, although it’s vitally important they stay in the Scottish Cup to keep the fans on their side.

Dunfermline, who are eighth in the Championship, will travel to the Granite City boosted by their 3-1 derby win against Barry Robson’s Raith Rovers on Saturday.

The players must give it bit more, run a bit faster, jump a bit higher. When chances come along, they have to score them. There has to be an improvement.

Listen, I know the object is usually just to get through to the next round… but I’m not so sure that will wash with Aberdeen against the Pars.

You really don’t want to be hanging on until the 91st minute to try to get a winner to get the result.

Fans will want to see an encouraging performance from the start, which can give them hope before the following week’s league visit to Dundee.

It will show fans they’re determined to turn the corner.

Everyone must be in it together.

Ahead of the game, there will be a tribute for Jimmy Calderwood, who managed both clubs.

His recent passing, at the age of 69, was so sad.

Jimmy and his sidekick Jimmy Nicholl were a great football management partnership.

I was in their company many times and I always had such great times with them,

Jimmy really was a character, who will be sadly missed.

Ross County must maintain belief

Before losing 4-0 against Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday, Ross County had only lost one of their last six Premiership games – and that was against Celtic.

With no Scottish Cup tie this weekend, Don Cowie’s team have two weeks before they travel to Motherwell in the league. I expect the manager will use the time well on the training pitch.

Bottom side St Johnstone have won back-to-back league games and are now just five points behind County – but there’s no need to panic at this stage.

There’s not much between many of these teams and they will also have spells of good form, just like County had recently with three away wins and a draw against Hearts.

‘Crazy’ Lopata challenge led to goal

Don knows his team must be on their toes between now and the end of the season.

Having watched the highlights from Ibrox, I picked up on Rangers’ second goal (after 25 minutes) after defender Kacper Lopata fouled Cyriel Dessers on the edge of the box.

From that free-kick, Ianis Hagi scored his second goal, via a lucky deflection off Jonathan Tomkinson, before John Souttar added a third goal before the break.

How Lopata thought for one minute he could get away with a tackle like that, I don’t know.

It was a crazy thing for a centre-half to do. It defies logic, and Don and his staff will be saying: “What was he thinking?”

Don brought on Scott Allardice and James Brown at the start of the second half and a James Tavernier penalty was the only further goal.

Celtic and Rangers aside, Ross County should have confidence going up against any other team in this league.

Dundee, who have had plenty of plaudits this season, are now just one point in front of County ahead of their trip to Celtic Park on Wednesday. They’re right in this dogfight.

It makes it all exciting for the neutral, but less so I’m sure for Don, his staff and players.

Feelgood factor continues at ICTFC

I was at Caley Thistle on Saturday as Scott Kellacher’s team defeated League One visitors Queen of the South 1-0.

It was a fourth goal in five games for on-loan Aberdeen forward Alfie Bavide as Inverness keep within two points of eighth-placed Annan Athletic.

The home attendances have risen from around 1,400-1,500 to more than 1,700 and that’s with maybe just 30 to 40 Queens supporters.

The fans are liking the football and results under Scott – I’ve been impressed, too!

They go to Arbroath this Saturday with the feelgood factor. They’re rolling along nicely and long may that continue.