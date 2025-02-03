Hibernian v Aberdeen Ref Watch: Dwight Gayle offside and Rocky Bushiri handball incidents analysed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Hibernian v Aberdeen Ref Watch: Dwight Gayle offside and Rocky Bushiri handball incidents analysed

Finlay Elder reviews two refereeing flashpoints during Aberdeen's 2-0 defeat to Hibs in the Premiership at Easter Road.

Nicky Cadden of Hibernian scores to make It 2-0 against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen travelled to Easter Road on Saturday and their poor league form continued in a 2-0 defeat against Hibernian. Were there any refereeing talking points worth discussing in the game?

The referee for this one was Don Robertson, who was being supported on VAR by Kevin Clancy.

After a fairly uneventful first half from an officiating perspective, Aberdeen found themselves 2-0 down early in the second period.

However, a flag from the assistant referee cut home celebrations short.

A fairly lengthy VAR check followed.

While the Hibs goalscorer was well onside, the player in question was Dwight Gayle at the near post.

Hibernian's Nicky Cadden (R) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 with Martin Boyle and Dwight Gayle. Image: SNS.
Although it didn’t appear Gayle got a touch on the ball, he – crucially – made a clear attempt to play it, and he was most definitely interfering with play.

But, once the lines were drawn, VAR deemed Gayle, interfering or otherwise, was onside, just level with Alexander Jensen, who was sitting far deeper than the other Dons defenders.

Referee Robertson’s ruling of Bushiri handball was right one

Later in the game, there was a VAR review to weigh in on whether Aberdeen should receive a penalty for a handball – an incident absolutely nobody saw.

Not one player or fan appealed for the “penalty” incident being reviewed.

Having seen a replay of flashpoint, involving Hibs’ Rocky Bushiri, I can understand why referee Robertson was sent to the monitor by VAR.

The ball hits his arm as he challenges for a header.

However, you physically can’t challenge for a header in a contested area without raising your arms, and his arms are in a natural position.

So I do not think it is a penalty.

Rocky Bushiri of Hibernian at full-time after their win over Aberdeen on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock.
I could maybe see an argument Bushiri leads with his elbow, but for me there wasn’t enough in this for a foul.

It is worth noting those sorts of incidents, in recent signings, have been given as handball.

In terms of spot-kick calls going against Aberdeen, Connor Barron at Livingston and Jack MacKenzie at Dundee spring to mind.

They were both penalised – but neither of them were penalties.

Handball decisions have been so inconsistent in past few seasons, hopefully now there is a clear consensus on what warrants a handball and what doesn’t.

Referee Robertson was correct to stick with his original decision in my opinion.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

Conversation