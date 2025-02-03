Hibernian v Aberdeen Ref Watch: Dwight Gayle offside and Rocky Bushiri handball incidents analysed

Aberdeen travelled to Easter Road on Saturday and their poor league form continued in a 2-0 defeat against Hibernian. Were there any refereeing talking points worth discussing in the game?

The referee for this one was Don Robertson, who was being supported on VAR by Kevin Clancy.

After a fairly uneventful first half from an officiating perspective, Aberdeen found themselves 2-0 down early in the second period.

However, a flag from the assistant referee cut home celebrations short.

A fairly lengthy VAR check followed.

While the Hibs goalscorer was well onside, the player in question was Dwight Gayle at the near post.

Although it didn’t appear Gayle got a touch on the ball, he – crucially – made a clear attempt to play it, and he was most definitely interfering with play.

But, once the lines were drawn, VAR deemed Gayle, interfering or otherwise, was onside, just level with Alexander Jensen, who was sitting far deeper than the other Dons defenders.

Referee Robertson’s ruling of Bushiri handball was right one

Later in the game, there was a VAR review to weigh in on whether Aberdeen should receive a penalty for a handball – an incident absolutely nobody saw.

Not one player or fan appealed for the “penalty” incident being reviewed.

Having seen a replay of flashpoint, involving Hibs’ Rocky Bushiri, I can understand why referee Robertson was sent to the monitor by VAR.

The ball hits his arm as he challenges for a header.

However, you physically can’t challenge for a header in a contested area without raising your arms, and his arms are in a natural position.

So I do not think it is a penalty.

I could maybe see an argument Bushiri leads with his elbow, but for me there wasn’t enough in this for a foul.

It is worth noting those sorts of incidents, in recent signings, have been given as handball.

In terms of spot-kick calls going against Aberdeen, Connor Barron at Livingston and Jack MacKenzie at Dundee spring to mind.

They were both penalised – but neither of them were penalties.

Handball decisions have been so inconsistent in past few seasons, hopefully now there is a clear consensus on what warrants a handball and what doesn’t.

Referee Robertson was correct to stick with his original decision in my opinion.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.