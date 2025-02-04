Willie Miller: Protective Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin finally puts pressure on players to perform – and rightly so

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is right to call out his players for hiding on the pitch as the concerning winless Premiership run hit 14 games.

Thelin has been patient and protective of his players as the collapse in league form extended week after week.

However, after the 2-0 loss at Hibs the Dons manager came out and said his players had to take more responsibility and “stop hiding on the pitch”.

With a return of only four points from 42, it is time for Thelin to throw some pressure and responsibility back on the players.

After the loss at Easter Road, he said the players need to take a long, hard look at themselves in the mirror.

He is right because this form is completely unacceptable for Aberdeen and the players have to realise that.

They must look deep inside themselves.

Whether players want to be at the club long term, or not, either way they have a responsibility to the manager, the fans and the club.

Aberdeen players must show their character

They need to give the manager some breathing space with wins so that he can then focus on what he should be focusing on – improving the team, rather than defending his players week after week following impotent performances.

After the loss at Hibs, manager Thelin pinpointed how the Dons are not competing in key areas such as 50-50 duels.

It is up to the players to respond by showing their character to haul the club out of the crash in Premiership form.

Football is about much more than just being able to pass the ball. There is the element of grit, determination and character.

It is time for Aberdeen players to show that.

The Dons have to expect if they are not performing or getting results the fans will be unhappy.

And they will make that frustration known.

Threat of dropping into bottom six – with no goal threat

Aberdeen are faced with the stark reality of dropping into the bottom six if they don’t sort their form.

That would have been inconceivable when the Reds started the season unbeaten in the first 11 Premiership games, with 10 wins.

There is expectation that comes with playing for Aberdeen – and they have to live up to that and start delivering.

As the winless league slump continued at Easter Road, the Dons had a lot of possession, but didn’t really do anything with it. There was no real threat on the Hibs goal.

It is now five Premiership games without a goal.

At this moment in time, Aberdeen are not looking good enough creatively.

And they are also failing defensively to deliver clean sheets.

Struggling to score goals puts a lot of emphasis on defending and securing shut-outs.

The moment Aberdeen concede a gloom falls over the fans and players because the worry hits home about where a goal is going to come from.

Aberdeen do not have a go to goalscorer like Bojan Miovski, who moved to the Spanish top-flight with Girona in the summer.

The goalscoring hopes are being pinned on Pape Gueye – who has only just returned from four months out injured.

Kevin Nisbet is a proven scorer in the Premiership, but hasn’t come close to finding the form he is capable of.

Aberdeen need to be more creative and start scoring.

Aberdeen ‘leaders’ need to step up

I’m not totally blaming the strikers, because the amount of goals being conceded is unacceptable as well.

Thelin needs to find a way to bring goals back to Aberdeen and also get those clean sheets.

Creative players like Topi Keskinen, Jeppe Okkels, Shayden Morris, Leighton Clarkson and Duk need to start delivering.

The leaders in the team also need to take responsibility to haul the Dons out of this collapse in form – experienced players, such as Graeme Shinnie, Sivert Heltne Nilsen and Kristers Tobers, who is skipper of the Latvia national team.

Everyone has to respond to Thelin’s call to stop hiding on the pitch.