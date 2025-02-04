Willie Miller: Protective Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin finally puts pressure on players to perform – and rightly so

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Protective Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin finally puts pressure on players to perform – and rightly so

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has been patient and protective of his underperforming players for long enough, writes Willie Miller.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the William Hill Premiership match between Hibernian and Aberdeen at Easter Road. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the William Hill Premiership match between Hibernian and Aberdeen at Easter Road. Image: SNS.
By Willie Miller

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is right to call out his players for hiding on the pitch as the concerning winless Premiership run hit 14 games.

Thelin has been patient and protective of his players as the collapse in league form extended week after week.

However, after the 2-0 loss at Hibs the Dons manager came out and said his players had to take more responsibility and “stop hiding on the pitch”.

With a return of only four points from 42, it is time for Thelin to throw some pressure and responsibility back on the players.

After the loss at Easter Road, he said the players need to take a long, hard look at themselves in the mirror.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie at full-time in the 2-0 loss at Hibs. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie at full-time in the 2-0 loss at Hibs. Image: SNS.

He is right because this form is completely unacceptable for Aberdeen and the players have to realise that.

They must look deep inside themselves.

Whether players want to be at the club long term, or not, either way they have a responsibility to the manager, the fans and the club.

Aberdeen players must show their character

They need to give the manager some breathing space with wins so that he can then focus on what he should be focusing on – improving the team, rather than defending his players week after week following impotent performances.

After the loss at Hibs, manager Thelin pinpointed how the Dons are not competing in key areas such as 50-50 duels.

Hibernian's Nicky Cadden (R) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 with Martin Boyle against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Hibernian’s Nicky Cadden (R) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 with Martin Boyle against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

It is up to the players to respond by showing their character to haul the club out of the crash in Premiership form.

Football is about much more than just being able to pass the ball. There is the element of grit, determination and character.

It is time for Aberdeen players to show that.

The Dons have to expect if they are not performing or getting results the fans will be unhappy.

And they will make that frustration known.

Threat of dropping into bottom six – with no goal threat

Aberdeen are faced with the stark reality of dropping into the bottom six if they don’t sort their form.

That would have been inconceivable when the Reds started the season unbeaten in the first 11 Premiership games, with 10 wins.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-0 loss to Hibs in the Premiership at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-0 loss to Hibs in the Premiership at Easter Road. Image: SNS.

There is expectation that comes with playing for Aberdeen – and they have to live up to that and start delivering.

As the winless league slump continued at Easter Road, the Dons had a lot of possession, but didn’t really do anything with it. There was no real threat on the Hibs goal.

It is now five Premiership games without a goal.

At this moment in time, Aberdeen are not looking good enough creatively.

And they are also failing defensively to deliver clean sheets.

Struggling to score goals puts a lot of emphasis on defending and securing shut-outs.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen (L) and Hibernian's Nicky Cadden in action at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen (L) and Hibernian’s Nicky Cadden in action at Easter Road. Image: SNS.

The moment Aberdeen concede a gloom falls over the fans and players because the worry hits home about where a goal is going to come from.

Aberdeen do not have a go to goalscorer like Bojan Miovski, who moved to the Spanish top-flight with Girona in the summer.

The goalscoring hopes are being pinned on Pape Gueye – who has only just returned from four months out injured.

Kevin Nisbet is a proven scorer in the Premiership, but hasn’t come close to finding the form he is capable of.

Aberdeen need to be more creative and start scoring.

Aberdeen ‘leaders’ need to step up

I’m not totally blaming the strikers, because the amount of goals being conceded is unacceptable as well.

Thelin needs to find a way to bring goals back to Aberdeen and also get those clean sheets.

Creative players like Topi Keskinen, Jeppe Okkels, Shayden Morris, Leighton Clarkson and Duk need to start delivering.

The leaders in the team also need to take responsibility to haul the Dons out of this collapse in form – experienced players, such as Graeme Shinnie, Sivert Heltne Nilsen and Kristers Tobers, who is skipper of the Latvia national team.

Everyone has to respond to Thelin’s call to stop hiding on the pitch.

Conversation