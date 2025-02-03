Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers hard-hitting player demand in bid to end Premiership form collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers hard-hitting player demand in bid to end Premiership form collapse

Aberdeen boss Thelin has laid down the law to his players with his must-meet demands as he bids to salvage the season.

By Sean Wallace
Hibernian's Nectarios Triantis scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Hibernian's Nectarios Triantis scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Easter Road. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has demanded his players “stop hiding on the pitch” and fight to salvage the season.

Thelin has demanded his Dons flops start showing heart and give “everything” in games and training.

And the straight-talking Swede has issued a warning, if they don’t, Aberdeen will be in “big trouble”.

The Dons’ Premiership form has crashed into a damaging nosedive with a 14-game winless league run.

Aberdeen have taken a measly four points from the last 42 as the dire league form continued with a  2-0 loss at Hibs.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie (L) and Kevin Nisbet look dejected at full-time after the 2-0 loss to Hibs. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie (L) and Kevin Nisbet look dejected at full-time after the 2-0 loss to Hibs. Image: SNS.

Thelin hit out at his players’ failure to fight for 50-50 challenges at Easter Road.

Thelin demands 100% at all times

He says the formation, tactics or football philosophy become irrelevant if players are not giving their all in the heat of a match.

The Swede has laid down the law to his underperforming squad.

Thelin has demanded every player leave “their hearts on the pitch” as the Dons fight to turn around the worst run of league form in the club’s history.

He said: “We have to do more to get out of this.

“We can’t hide and we can’t find excuses.

“We have to take take steps forward and stop hiding on the pitch.

“You have to be compete 100% every week in training and every game.

“It doesn’t matter how you play with a philosophy or system if you don’t compete in situations.

“If you represent this club, you have to give everything you can to win games.

“Everyone has to give everything, myself also.

“You can’t do more if you give everything and still lose a game.

“But that is where we have to take a big step.”

Aberdeen began the season with a sensational unbeaten run of 16 games in all competitions, with 15 wins.

At one stage the Dons were the only team in the top-50 European leagues ranked by governing body Uefa to have a 100% record in all competitions.

Aberdeen's Kristers Tobers looks dejected at full-time after the 2-0 loss to Hibs. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Kristers Tobers looks dejected at full-time after the 2-0 loss to Hibs. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen were level on points with league leaders Celtic after an unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign, with 10 wins from 11 games.

Having heart is the basic, says Thelin

Now they are fourth in the Premiership – and only five points clear of the bottom six.

Thelin demands his players show start fighting to haul the club out of a the winless implosion.

“The basic of football is the things you have in here,” said Thelin, who pointed to his heart.

“It is about how you work and take responsibility on the pitch and in the 50-50 duels.

“About how you run for each other, cover a shot and sacrifice to stop them scoring a goal.

Nicky Cadden of Hibernian scores to make It 2-0 against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Nicky Cadden of Hibernian scores to make It 2-0 against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

“These basics are not high standard enough now and that is why we are not getting results.

“We need to change this quickly, otherwise we will get in big trouble.

“We have to be much, much stronger in this part.”

Thelin warns everyone has to step up

Aberdeen have not won in the Premiership since a 4-1 victory against Dundee at Pittodrie on November 7.

The Reds have not scored a goal in the last five league matches.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-0 loss at Hibs. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-0 loss at Hibs. Image: SNS.

Despite that disastrous form, a 1,800-strong travelling support sold out the ticket allocation to back the Dons against Hibs.

Thelin said: “Our fans travelled despite a difficult run to support us.

“The supporters have to feel we are leaving our hearts on the pitch.

“Right now it is not enough and we have to do more for them.

“We have to do more to create a belief for the future.

“They are so supportive and passionate about the club – and we have to give more back.

“The most important thing you can show the supporters is that you give everything you have in every duel and every part of the game.

“The supporters have to feel that.

“And right now we don’t give them that and we have to step up – everyone.”

Conversation