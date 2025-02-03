Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers hard-hitting player demand in bid to end Premiership form collapse

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has demanded his players “stop hiding on the pitch” and fight to salvage the season.

Thelin has demanded his Dons flops start showing heart and give “everything” in games and training.

And the straight-talking Swede has issued a warning, if they don’t, Aberdeen will be in “big trouble”.

The Dons’ Premiership form has crashed into a damaging nosedive with a 14-game winless league run.

Aberdeen have taken a measly four points from the last 42 as the dire league form continued with a 2-0 loss at Hibs.

Thelin hit out at his players’ failure to fight for 50-50 challenges at Easter Road.

Thelin demands 100% at all times

He says the formation, tactics or football philosophy become irrelevant if players are not giving their all in the heat of a match.

The Swede has laid down the law to his underperforming squad.

Thelin has demanded every player leave “their hearts on the pitch” as the Dons fight to turn around the worst run of league form in the club’s history.

He said: “We have to do more to get out of this.

“We can’t hide and we can’t find excuses.

“We have to take take steps forward and stop hiding on the pitch.

“You have to be compete 100% every week in training and every game.

“It doesn’t matter how you play with a philosophy or system if you don’t compete in situations.

“If you represent this club, you have to give everything you can to win games.

“Everyone has to give everything, myself also.

“You can’t do more if you give everything and still lose a game.

“But that is where we have to take a big step.”

Aberdeen began the season with a sensational unbeaten run of 16 games in all competitions, with 15 wins.

At one stage the Dons were the only team in the top-50 European leagues ranked by governing body Uefa to have a 100% record in all competitions.

Aberdeen were level on points with league leaders Celtic after an unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign, with 10 wins from 11 games.

Having heart is the basic, says Thelin

Now they are fourth in the Premiership – and only five points clear of the bottom six.

Thelin demands his players show start fighting to haul the club out of a the winless implosion.

“The basic of football is the things you have in here,” said Thelin, who pointed to his heart.

“It is about how you work and take responsibility on the pitch and in the 50-50 duels.

“About how you run for each other, cover a shot and sacrifice to stop them scoring a goal.

“These basics are not high standard enough now and that is why we are not getting results.

“We need to change this quickly, otherwise we will get in big trouble.

“We have to be much, much stronger in this part.”

Thelin warns everyone has to step up

Aberdeen have not won in the Premiership since a 4-1 victory against Dundee at Pittodrie on November 7.

The Reds have not scored a goal in the last five league matches.

Despite that disastrous form, a 1,800-strong travelling support sold out the ticket allocation to back the Dons against Hibs.

Thelin said: “Our fans travelled despite a difficult run to support us.

“The supporters have to feel we are leaving our hearts on the pitch.

“Right now it is not enough and we have to do more for them.

“We have to do more to create a belief for the future.

“They are so supportive and passionate about the club – and we have to give more back.

“The most important thing you can show the supporters is that you give everything you have in every duel and every part of the game.

“The supporters have to feel that.

“And right now we don’t give them that and we have to step up – everyone.”