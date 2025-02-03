Aberdeen FC Aberdeen transfer target Lyall Cameron agrees pre-contract with Rangers Aberdeen had targeted Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron with the view to a pre-contract for a summer move. By Sean Wallace February 3 2025, 3:46 pm February 3 2025, 3:46 pm Share Aberdeen transfer target Lyall Cameron agrees pre-contract with Rangers Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6685316/aberdeen-fc-lyall-cameron-january-transfer-window/ Copy Link 1 comment Dundee's Lyall Cameron (R) and Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie in action in a Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron has reached a pre-contract agreement to sign for Rangers in the summer amid Aberdeen interest. The 22-year-old midfielder will move to Ibrox once his current contract at Dens Park ends in June. Aberdeen had reportedly targeted Cameron with the view to securing him on a pre-contract for a summer move. Rangers and Dundee will need to thrash out an agreement on compensation because the Scotland under-21 cap is under the age of 23. If there is no agreement, a tribunal will be held to decide the fee Dundee should receive. Rangers technical director Nils Koppen said: “I am delighted that we have agreed a deal for Lyall to join the club and to continue his career at Rangers come the summer. “Lyall has a lot of potential and I look forward to seeing him continue to grow at Rangers in the coming years.”
