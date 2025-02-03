Aberdeen transfer target Lyall Cameron agrees pre-contract with Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen transfer target Lyall Cameron agrees pre-contract with Rangers

Aberdeen had targeted Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron with the view to a pre-contract for a summer move.

By Sean Wallace
Dundee's Lyall Cameron (R) and Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie in action in a Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Dundee's Lyall Cameron (R) and Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie in action in a Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron has reached a pre-contract agreement to sign for Rangers in the summer amid Aberdeen interest.

The 22-year-old midfielder will move to Ibrox once his current contract at Dens Park ends in June.

Aberdeen had reportedly targeted Cameron with the view to securing him on a pre-contract for a summer move.

Rangers and Dundee will need to thrash out an agreement on compensation because the Scotland under-21 cap is under the age of 23.

If there is no agreement, a tribunal will be held to decide the fee Dundee should receive.

Rangers technical director Nils Koppen said: “I am delighted that we have agreed a deal for Lyall to join the club and to continue his career at Rangers come the summer.

“Lyall has a lot of potential and I look forward to seeing him continue to grow at Rangers in the coming years.”

