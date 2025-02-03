Aberdeen transfer target Lyall Cameron agrees pre-contract with Rangers

Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron has reached a pre-contract agreement to sign for Rangers in the summer amid Aberdeen interest.

The 22-year-old midfielder will move to Ibrox once his current contract at Dens Park ends in June.

Aberdeen had reportedly targeted Cameron with the view to securing him on a pre-contract for a summer move.

Rangers and Dundee will need to thrash out an agreement on compensation because the Scotland under-21 cap is under the age of 23.

If there is no agreement, a tribunal will be held to decide the fee Dundee should receive.

Rangers technical director Nils Koppen said: “I am delighted that we have agreed a deal for Lyall to join the club and to continue his career at Rangers come the summer.

“Lyall has a lot of potential and I look forward to seeing him continue to grow at Rangers in the coming years.”