Aberdeen transfer deadline day: Oday Dabbagh and Mats Knoester signed, as Duk’s late exit follows Angus MacDonald departure

Aberdeen completed a double deadline day swoop, confirming the loan signing of Palestinian striker Oday Dabbagh and permanent addition of Dutch defender Mats Knoester – while former fans’ favourite Duk’s £600,000 departure was officially announced after the window shut.

Attacker Duk was sold to Spanish La Liga side Leganes, as he followed centre-back Angus MacDonald out the Pittodrie exit door on Monday.

Dabbagh, 26, has been signed from Belgian Jupiler League outfit Charleroi, and the Dons have the option to make the 45-cap Palestine international’s switch permanent – should he impress over the remainder of the season.

The forward, who was previously the top scorer in Kuwait’s top-flight while plying his trade for Al-Arabi, is yet to arrive in the north-east due to VISA and immigration formalities.

However, Dons boss Jimmy Thelin – whose side are on a 14-game winless run, with just four goals in their last 12 Premiership outings (and none in their last five) – said of his much-needed new striker: “Oday is a clinical finisher who has an exceptional work ethic and his combative qualities will be a real asset for us.

“He has a strong personality, both on and off the pitch, and we believe he will be a positive addition, adding another dimension to our attacking options as we work to get back to winning ways.”

Knoester signs 2.5-year Dons deal

Earlier on Monday, it was revealed centre-back Knoester, 26, had penned a two-and-a-half-year contract tying him to the Dons until summer 2027.

He will be available to make his debut when a work VISA is completed.

Knoester rejected other signing options to join Aberdeen.

The stopper began his career at Feyenoord before moving to Heracles in 2019.

After three years with the Eredivisie side, he moved to Hungary in 2022, signing for Ferencvaros.

Knoester won the NBI league title with Ferencvaros in 2023 before joining Aarhus Gymnastikforening (AGF) in Denmark on loan last term.

He was released by Ferencvaros at the tail end of last week.

Aberdeen boss Thelin insists signing Knoester will boost the Dons defensively.

The Reds have secured only five clean sheets in 25 Premiership games this season.

Thelin told the Aberdeen website: “Mats has a really strong pedigree.

“He has had a good football education in the Netherlands and brings with him experience in European competitions.

“His arrival will assist us defensively, providing further reinforcements as a left-sided centre-half.

“And it is clear he is really excited about this new challenge in his career.”

Duk sold to Leganes

Duk wish of an Aberdeen exit was finally granted in dying embers of the winter window.

Cape Verde international Duk, 24 – real name Luis Lopes – joined Aberdeen from Portuguese giants Benfica’s B team for around £400,000 in 2022.

While he was the Dons joint top-scorer in his maiden campaign, with 18 goals, a disappointing second season saw Duk go AWOL last summer in an attempt to force through a move.

Though Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin reintegrated Duk back into the Reds squad following his arrival at the club, it was expected the wideman/forward would be departing with his contract set to expire at the end of this term.

Duk bagged two goals in the recent Scottish Cup win at lower-league Elgin, but, often deployed on the left of the attack, had been without a Premiership goal since a double at Motherwell in mid-February 2024 – almost a full calendar year.

Thelin said: “Duk has spoken for some time about his desire to try and make the next step in his career. When that happens, I want to ensure all our focus is on the players who can drive Aberdeen towards our objectives.

“His attitude and application since September cannot be faulted and we thank him for his efforts, and of course, for his contribution to the club over the last three years.”

Benfica are due 50% of the £600,000 fee – however, it is understood the Dons have inserted their own sell-on clause in the deal struck with Leganes.

Angus MacDonald departs Dons

Centre-back MacDonald, 32, has left Aberdeen to sign for Exeter City.

MacDonald was a key component in the Dons’ late resurgence under Barry Robson two seasons ago after initially joining on a short-term deal and forging a strong partnership with Watford loanee Mattie Pollock.

Having helped the Reds secure European group stage football, MacDonald remained at Pittodrie and made a memorable impact in the Europa Conference League group stage campaign last term when he scored a howitzer volley away at HJK Helsinki.

However, MacDonald – who also headed home in the thrilling Scottish Cup semi-final shoot-out loss to Celtic under interim gaffer Peter Leven last season – has been limited in his game-time over both last term and then this season under Jimmy Thelin, making just five starts since Thelin’s arrival.

On MacDonald’s exit, the Dons boss said: “Angus is at the point in his career where he needs to play regularly and at this moment in time his opportunities here are limited.

“His contributions, both on and off the pitch, during his time at Aberdeen have been significant, and he was a proud supporter and ambassador for AFC Community Trust where he became a role model for many youngsters who work with the Trust.

“We would like to wish Angus the best of luck with his future career and thank him for his effort and professionalism during his time here.”

Nottingham Forest set to sign Lewis Carrol

The Press and Journal understands Premier League Nottingham Forest have also struck a deal to sign highly-rated Dons teenager Lewis Carrol.

The Dons are thought to have accepted a bid of six figures to sell the 16-year-old defender to the City Ground club, with Carrol travelling to Nottingham on Monday.

Carrol – who despite his young age was part of Aberdeen’s Under-18 CAS Elite league-winning side last term – reportedly attracted interest from Chelsea and Arsenal last year.

As part of the deal agreed with Forest, Aberdeen look set to benefit from significant add-ons for the youth academy talent in the future.