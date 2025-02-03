Aberdeen sign Dutch defender Mats Knoester on two-and-a-half-year deal

Aberdeen have signed Dutch defender Mats Knoester in a transfer deadline day deal.

The centre-back, 26, has penned a two-and-a-half-year contract tying him to the Dons until summer 2027.

He will be available to make his debut when a work visa is completed.

Knoester insists he rejected other signing options to join the Dons.

The stopper began his career at Feyenoord before moving to Heracles in 2019.

After three years with the Eredivisie side, he moved to Hungary in 2022 signing for Ferencvaros.

Knoester won the NBI league title with Ferencvaros in 2023 before joining Aarhus Gymnastikforening (AGF) in Denmark on loan last term.

He was released by Ferencvaros at the tail end of last week.

Thelin hails Knoester’s pedigree

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists signing Knoester will boost the Dons defensively.

The Reds have secured only five clean sheets in 25 Premiership games this season.

He said: “Mats has a really strong pedigree.

“He has had a good football education in the Netherlands and brings with him experience in European competitions.

“His arrival will assist us defensively, providing further reinforcements as a left-sided centre-half.

“And it is clear he is really excited about this new challenge in his career.”

Knoester revealed other clubs were interested in signing him.

However, as soon as Aberdeen made their interest known, he was set on a move to Pittodrie.

He said: “I had other options, but when I knew Aberdeen were interested, I wanted to come here.

“I was already aware of the club and how big it was, and as soon as I arrived, I could see how professional the environment is.

“I am looking forward to this challenge, in a good league, where football is deep in the culture.

“It is important to have a place to settle in this phase of my career.

“And to find a stable place to be where I can show my qualities, compete in this squad and get my chance of playing at a club that is really ambitious.”