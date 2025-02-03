Aberdeen transfer deadline day: Oday Dabbagh and Mats Knoester signed, as Duk’s late exit follows Angus MacDonald departure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen transfer deadline day: Oday Dabbagh and Mats Knoester signed, as Duk’s late exit follows Angus MacDonald departure

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin hailed the deadline day capture of 'clinical' forward Dabbagh, and insists signing of centre-back Knoester will strengthen defence.

By Sean Wallace & Ryan Cryle
Oday Dabbagh in action for Charleroi. Image: Shutterstock.
Oday Dabbagh in action for Charleroi. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen completed a double deadline day swoop, confirming the loan signing of Palestinian striker Oday Dabbagh and permanent addition of Dutch defender Mats Knoester – while former fans’ favourite Duk’s £600,000 departure was officially announced after the window shut.

Attacker Duk was sold to Spanish La Liga side Leganes, as he followed centre-back Angus MacDonald out the Pittodrie exit door on Monday.

Dabbagh, 26, has been signed from Belgian Jupiler League outfit Charleroi, and the Dons have the option to make the 45-cap Palestine international’s switch permanent – should he impress over the remainder of the season.

The forward, who was previously the top scorer in Kuwait’s top-flight while plying his trade for Al-Arabi, is yet to arrive in the north-east due to VISA and immigration formalities.

However, Dons boss Jimmy Thelin – whose side are on a 14-game winless run, with just four goals in their last 12 Premiership outings (and none in their last five) – said of his much-needed new striker: “Oday is a clinical finisher who has an exceptional work ethic and his combative qualities will be a real asset for us.

“He has a strong personality, both on and off the pitch, and we believe he will be a positive addition, adding another dimension to our attacking options as we work to get back to winning ways.”

Knoester signs 2.5-year Dons deal

Earlier on Monday, it was revealed centre-back Knoester, 26, had penned a two-and-a-half-year contract tying him to the Dons until summer 2027.

He will be available to make his debut when a work VISA is completed.

Knoester rejected other signing options to join Aberdeen.

The stopper began his career at Feyenoord before moving to Heracles in 2019.

After three years with the Eredivisie side, he moved to Hungary in 2022, signing for Ferencvaros.

Knoester won the NBI league title with Ferencvaros in 2023 before joining Aarhus Gymnastikforening (AGF) in Denmark on loan last term.

Mats Knoester (AGF) controls the ball during the Danish Cup Final game. Image: Shutterstock

He was released by Ferencvaros at the tail end of last week.

Aberdeen boss Thelin insists signing Knoester will boost the Dons defensively.

The Reds have secured only five clean sheets in 25 Premiership games this season.

Thelin told the Aberdeen website: “Mats has a really strong pedigree.

“He has had a good football education in the Netherlands and brings with him experience in European competitions.

“His arrival will assist us defensively, providing further reinforcements as a left-sided centre-half.

“And it is clear he is really excited about this new challenge in his career.”

Duk sold to Leganes

Duk wish of an Aberdeen exit was finally granted in dying embers of the winter window.

Cape Verde international Duk, 24 – real name Luis Lopes – joined Aberdeen from  Portuguese giants Benfica’s B team for around £400,000 in 2022.

While he was the Dons joint top-scorer in his maiden campaign, with 18 goals, a disappointing second season saw Duk go AWOL last summer in an attempt to force through a move.

Though Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin reintegrated Duk back into the Reds squad following his arrival at the club, it was expected the wideman/forward would be departing with his contract set to expire at the end of this term.

Duk bagged two goals in the recent Scottish Cup win at lower-league Elgin, but, often deployed on the left of the attack, had been without a Premiership goal since a double at Motherwell in mid-February 2024 – almost a full calendar year.

Aberdeen's Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Elgin City. Image; SNS
Aberdeen's Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Elgin City. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “Duk has spoken for some time about his desire to try and make the next step in his career. When that happens, I want to ensure all our focus is on the players who can drive Aberdeen towards our objectives.

“His attitude and application since September cannot be faulted and we thank him for his efforts, and of course, for his contribution to the club over the last three years.”

Benfica are due 50% of the £600,000 fee – however, it is understood the Dons have inserted their own sell-on clause in the deal struck with Leganes.

Angus MacDonald departs Dons

Centre-back MacDonald, 32, has left Aberdeen to sign for Exeter City.

MacDonald was a key component in the Dons’ late resurgence under Barry Robson two seasons ago after initially joining on a short-term deal and forging a strong partnership with Watford loanee Mattie Pollock.

Having helped the Reds secure European group stage football, MacDonald remained at Pittodrie and made a memorable impact in the Europa Conference League group stage campaign last term when he scored a howitzer volley away at HJK Helsinki.

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald scores to make it 2-1 at HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald scores to make it 2-1 at HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

However, MacDonald – who also headed home in the thrilling Scottish Cup semi-final shoot-out loss to Celtic under interim gaffer Peter Leven last season – has been limited in his game-time over both last term and then this season under Jimmy Thelin, making just five starts since Thelin’s arrival.

On MacDonald’s exit, the Dons boss said: “Angus is at the point in his career where he needs to play regularly and at this moment in time his opportunities here are limited.

“His contributions, both on and off the pitch, during his time at Aberdeen have been significant, and he was a proud supporter and ambassador for AFC Community Trust where he became a role model for many youngsters who work with the Trust.

“We would like to wish Angus the best of luck with his future career and thank him for his effort and professionalism during his time here.”

Nottingham Forest set to sign Lewis Carrol

The Press and Journal understands Premier League Nottingham Forest have also struck a deal to sign highly-rated Dons teenager Lewis Carrol.

The Dons are thought to have accepted a bid of six figures to sell the 16-year-old defender to the City Ground club, with Carrol travelling to Nottingham on Monday.

Banks o' Dee v Aberdeen B at Spain Park in the semi-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup on Wednesday October 2 2024. Aberdeen's Lewis Carrol. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Banks o’ Dee v Aberdeen B at Spain Park in the semi-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup on Wednesday October 2 2024. Aberdeen’s Lewis Carrol. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Carrol – who despite his young age was part of Aberdeen’s Under-18 CAS Elite league-winning side last term – reportedly attracted interest from Chelsea and Arsenal last year.

As part of the deal agreed with Forest, Aberdeen look set to benefit from significant add-ons for the youth academy talent in the future.

Conversation