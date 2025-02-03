Mats Knoester: Former Aberdeen defender who talked up Dons to new centre-back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Mats Knoester: Former Aberdeen defender who talked up Dons to new centre-back

Aberdeen centre-back signing Mats Knoester reveals the ex-Dons stopper who texted him and 'didn't have bad word to say' about his former club.

Goalie Denes Dibusz (L) of Ferencvaros in action in front of teammate Mats Knoester (R) and Sardar Azmoun (C) of Bayer Leverkusen during the soccer Europa League round of 16 second leg Image: Shutterstock.
Goalie Denes Dibusz (L) of Ferencvaros in action in front of teammate Mats Knoester (R) and Sardar Azmoun (C) of Bayer Leverkusen during the soccer Europa League round of 16 second leg Image: Shutterstock.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

New Aberdeen centre-back Mats Knoester revealed a former Reds stopper acted as an inside man in him signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Dons.

The 26-year-old joined Aberdeen on the winter window deadline day after leaving Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros.

The Dutch defender explained how former Dons loanee Stefan Gartenmann, now with the Budapest outfit, contacted him when he caught win of Knoester’s Granite City suitors.

On his conversation with fellow centre-half Gartenmann – who spent last term on loan at the Dons from Danish club FC Midtjylland – Knoester said in an interview with RedTV: “I know Stefan Gartenmann – he’s now at Ferencvaros.

Stefan Gartenmann in action for Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“I heard from him about Aberdeen.

“We talked about it, and he was also very positive about it.

“He actually texted me, because he heard about the interest, and then I asked him, like: ‘How is it there? How’s life? How’s the club?’

“And he didn’t say a bad word about it, actually.

“But to be honest, for me also, I didn’t have any doubts coming here.

“It was settled very quick.”

Knoester looking for ‘challenge’ and return to regular action at Aberdeen

Left-sided centre-back Knoester began his career with Feyenoord before breaking into the senior ranks with another Dutch outfit, Heracles.

He joined Ferencvaros in 2022, winning the Hungarian title in his first season, before spending the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Aarhus in Denmark – playing 90 minutes in a Danish cup final defeat to Silkeborg.

However, with his game time at reduced on his return to Ferencvaros this term, Knoester was keen to move on in the winter window.

Although he did feature in Champions League and Europa League qualifying for Ferencvaros at the start of the campaign to add to existing European experience, Knoester said: “I was not playing a lot this season.

“Before that, I was playing in Denmark. I had a good time there – unfortunately, (I got) an ankle injury, so I couldn’t play the full season.

“And my first year in Ferencvaros, I had a good year and played a lot.

“So I had a good, very good phase.

“Then in the last half-year, it went down a little bit in playing time.

Mats Knoester or Ferencvaros TC during the UEFA Europa League Group H match against Trabzonspor AS. Image: Shutterstock
Mats Knoester in action for Ferencvaros TC during the UEFA Europa League Group H match against Trabzonspor AS. Image: Shutterstock.

“I’m looking for a challenge again and a chance of playing again and competition.

“I’m just looking really for this for this challenge in a good league where the football lives – where it’s in the culture – and start to enjoy also again.

“That was what I’m what I was looking for.

“And then there were some options coming this window.

“When Aberdeen came, yeah, the decision was made quite fast.”

Father-of-two Knoester hopes, in Aberdeen, he has found a “stable place” where he and his family can remain for “some time”.

Knoester from Dutch football school, but also ‘physical’

For fans of the Dons, who have watched Jimmy Thelin’s side struggle to keep clean sheets at the back this term, what sort of centre-back are they getting in Knoester?

He said: “Obviously I’m Dutch, so the Dutch football school, building up from the back.

“I’m left footed – I think that’s an advantage. Also playing on the left side; left centre-back.

“I try to get the passes through. I think my left foot is decent.

Mats Knoester (AGF) controls the ball during the Danish Cup Final game. Image: Shutterstock.

“And then, defending-wise, I think I’m pretty physical.”

Knoester added: “When I saw some clips of Aberdeen playing, I also saw that they’re trying to play from behind, not just putting the ball long.

“So I think that’s a good fit.”

The 6ft 1in-stopper has no concerns about the physicality of the Scottish Premiership, saying: “I was in Denmark and there the league is also very physical. And as soon as you adapt to that, I think I can I can manage this physical part as well.”

Conversation