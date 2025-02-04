Sean Wallace’s assessment of Aberdeen’s January transfer window business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean Wallace’s assessment of Aberdeen’s January transfer window business

Aberdeen's board backed manager Jimmy Thelin during the January transfer window, despite a winless Premiership form collapse stretching to 14 games.

Charleroi's Oday Dabbagh fights for the ball during a match against KVC Westerlo, in the 'Jupiler Pro League. Image: Shutterstock
By Sean Wallace

The Aberdeen board’s willingness to back Jimmy Thelin in the January transfer window could save the season.

Thelin and head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida have delivered one of the club’s strongest-ever January transfer windows.

With the Dons deep in the mire of a 14 game Premiership winless collapse it was desperately needed.

The transfer deadline day capture of striker Oday Dabbagh and defender Mats Knoester added icing on the cake of what had already been a productive window.

With only one goal scored in the last eight Premiership matches, Aberdeen desperately needed to secure a striker before the window closed.

It came late, but ultimately the Dons delivered with the loan capture of Palestinian international Dabbagh from Belgian club Charleroi.

Mats Knoester or Ferencvaros TC during the UEFA Europa League Group H match against Trabzonspor AS. Image: Shutterstock
Dabbagh netted 11 goals for Arouca in 21 matches over one season in the Portuguese top flight so he can deliver goals in a major league.

He has also scored 16 goals at international level for Palestine, so looks to have the pedigree that can end Aberdeen’s lack of edge in attack.

When confirming Thelin’s appointment last April, chairman Dave Cormack hailed the Swede as a team builder who will “methodically construct a winning team over time”.

But Cormack emphasised there was an understanding it would take time.

Aberdeen board back Jimmy Thelin

The Pittodrie hierarchy have remained true to that vision and held their nerve by backing Thelin in the midst of an horrific crash in league form.

Aberdeen’s board put their money where their mouth is in January by backing Thelin in the window and could now reap the rewards this season, and in the long term.

Aberdeen have emerged from the winter window significantly stronger than when it opened.

Thelin and his recruitment team moved to sort the two glaring and damaging problems that were derailing the season – a lack of goals and a defensive frailty.

The board sanctioned the outlay of more than £1million on strengthening the defence.

Centre-back Kristers Tobers was signed for £600,000 and full-back Alexander Jensen secured for £545,000.

Although they have played in recent games in the winless run, both have shown impressive flashes.

Hearts' keeper Craig Gordon saves a close range shot from Aberdeen's Kristers Tobers at the near post during a Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Hearts’ keeper Craig Gordon saves a shot from Aberdeen’s Kristers Tobers during a Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Both are signed on long-term contracts and the signs are positive they will bring solidity to a vulnerable defence too easily exposed.

Knoester’s European experience

Dutch centre-back Knoester was signed as a free-agent on a two-and-a-half-year deal following his exit from Hungarian club Ferencvaros last week.

Knoester has a strong pedigree and was a key player in the Ferencvaros side who topped their Europa League group in 2023.

Ferencvaros reached the last 16 that season where they were knocked out by Bayer Leverkusen.

Highly-rated Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Alfie Dorrington, 19, was also secured on loan until the end of the season.

Thelin restructured his defence in January and looks to have added quality – and options.

Winger Jeppe Okkels has been signed on loan from Preston North End.

Thelin managed Okkels at Elfsborg for three years and knows exactly what he is getting with the winger.

Having looked short of match sharpness on his debut, Okkels has shown signs of quality in recent games and could be a shrewd capture.

Aberdeen have the option to buy on the loan deals for Dabbagh and Okkels.

It is a win-win situation for the Dons – if they impress they can land both players on long-term permanent contracts.

If they don’t, they can move on to other targets in the summer.

Impressive business in Duk sale

Transfer deadline day also saw the exit of attacker Duk and Angus MacDonald.

Selling Duk to Spanish La Liga side Leganes for £600,000 is fantastic business from Aberdeen as the attacker made little impact this season.

Aberdeen's Jeppe Okkels has a cross from the right wing blocked by St Mirren's Marcus Fraser in action. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Jeppe Okkels and St Mirren’s Marcus Fraser in action. Image: SNS.

He was also out of contract in the summer.

Duk managed only two goals this season – against League Two Elgin City.

The fee for Duk, even though Benfica are due 50%, is a great return.

Aberdeen have had a successful window, but six signings alone cannot turn around the season.

The onus is also on the players that were already at the club to step up to the mark.

