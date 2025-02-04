Sean Wallace’s assessment of Aberdeen’s January transfer window business

The Aberdeen board’s willingness to back Jimmy Thelin in the January transfer window could save the season.

Thelin and head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida have delivered one of the club’s strongest-ever January transfer windows.

With the Dons deep in the mire of a 14 game Premiership winless collapse it was desperately needed.

The transfer deadline day capture of striker Oday Dabbagh and defender Mats Knoester added icing on the cake of what had already been a productive window.

With only one goal scored in the last eight Premiership matches, Aberdeen desperately needed to secure a striker before the window closed.

It came late, but ultimately the Dons delivered with the loan capture of Palestinian international Dabbagh from Belgian club Charleroi.

Dabbagh netted 11 goals for Arouca in 21 matches over one season in the Portuguese top flight so he can deliver goals in a major league.

He has also scored 16 goals at international level for Palestine, so looks to have the pedigree that can end Aberdeen’s lack of edge in attack.

When confirming Thelin’s appointment last April, chairman Dave Cormack hailed the Swede as a team builder who will “methodically construct a winning team over time”.

But Cormack emphasised there was an understanding it would take time.

Aberdeen board back Jimmy Thelin

The Pittodrie hierarchy have remained true to that vision and held their nerve by backing Thelin in the midst of an horrific crash in league form.

Aberdeen’s board put their money where their mouth is in January by backing Thelin in the window and could now reap the rewards this season, and in the long term.

Aberdeen have emerged from the winter window significantly stronger than when it opened.

Thelin and his recruitment team moved to sort the two glaring and damaging problems that were derailing the season – a lack of goals and a defensive frailty.

The board sanctioned the outlay of more than £1million on strengthening the defence.

Centre-back Kristers Tobers was signed for £600,000 and full-back Alexander Jensen secured for £545,000.

Although they have played in recent games in the winless run, both have shown impressive flashes.

Both are signed on long-term contracts and the signs are positive they will bring solidity to a vulnerable defence too easily exposed.

Knoester’s European experience

Dutch centre-back Knoester was signed as a free-agent on a two-and-a-half-year deal following his exit from Hungarian club Ferencvaros last week.

Knoester has a strong pedigree and was a key player in the Ferencvaros side who topped their Europa League group in 2023.

Ferencvaros reached the last 16 that season where they were knocked out by Bayer Leverkusen.

Highly-rated Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Alfie Dorrington, 19, was also secured on loan until the end of the season.

Thelin restructured his defence in January and looks to have added quality – and options.

Winger Jeppe Okkels has been signed on loan from Preston North End.

Thelin managed Okkels at Elfsborg for three years and knows exactly what he is getting with the winger.

Having looked short of match sharpness on his debut, Okkels has shown signs of quality in recent games and could be a shrewd capture.

Aberdeen have the option to buy on the loan deals for Dabbagh and Okkels.

It is a win-win situation for the Dons – if they impress they can land both players on long-term permanent contracts.

If they don’t, they can move on to other targets in the summer.

Impressive business in Duk sale

Transfer deadline day also saw the exit of attacker Duk and Angus MacDonald.

Selling Duk to Spanish La Liga side Leganes for £600,000 is fantastic business from Aberdeen as the attacker made little impact this season.

He was also out of contract in the summer.

Duk managed only two goals this season – against League Two Elgin City.

The fee for Duk, even though Benfica are due 50%, is a great return.

Aberdeen have had a successful window, but six signings alone cannot turn around the season.

The onus is also on the players that were already at the club to step up to the mark.