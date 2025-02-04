Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals summer transfer window signing plans

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed he is already planning for the summer transfer window.

The January window closed at 11pm on Monday with Thelin having secured six new signings in a bid to reignite the season

Aberdeen have suffered a 14-game Premiership winless collapse and the Pittodrie hierarchy backed Thelin to strengthen his squad.

Thelin secured three permanent signings with defenders Kristers Tobers, Alexander Jensen and Mats Knoester.

There were also loan deals until the end of the season for Oday Dabbagh (Charleroi), Jeppe Okkels (Preston North End) and Alfie Dorrington (Tottenham).

Aberdeen have the option to make the deals for Palestinian international striker Dabbagh and winger Okkels permanent.

Plans for summer transfer window

Thelin has now had two transfer windows as Aberdeen manager as he bids to reshape a team that was in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle last season.

As his squad rebuild continues the Swede and head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida are already planning for the summer window.

And Thelin revealed he ideally likes to work up to two windows in advance.

Asked if he was already planning for the summer transfer window, he said: “Yes, I think you always have to be.

“That is the best way when you are working for a while at a club.

“I try to be one or two windows ahead all the time.

“You don’t only act in one specific window to build this squad as you work for successive ones.

“That’s for if you sign, sell someone or players already in the house.

“That’s what we’re trying to plan for now.

“Building a squad where we can be one or two windows ahead instead of working in a specific window.”

A number of players also have contracts set to expire at the end of the season.

Aberdeen have been in talks with midfielder Jamie McGrath and defender Jack MacKenzie regarding new deals.

Players out of contract in the summer

Both McGrath and MacKenzie are out of contract in the summer.

Thelin recently confirmed director of football Steven Gunn remains in talks with the representatives of McGrath and MacKenzie.

McGrath is currently sidelined for a number of months due to a shoulder injury that required surgery.

At the club’s AGM in December Gunn confirmed there will be a cut-off point as talks will not continue until the end of the season if there is no resolution.

Keeper Ross Doohan’s deal also runs out at the end of the season.

Whilst Thelin is planning for the long term by already looking towards the summer window he is also acutely aware of the necessity for immediate improvement.

Aberdeen have secured only four points from the last possible 42 to drop to fourth in the Premiership table.

They were sitting level on points with Celtic at the top of the Premiership after taking 31 from the first available 33 points.

Aberdeen have scored only once in the last eight Premiership games and have secured only five clean sheets in 25 league matches.

There is respite from the Premiership stresses when facing Dunfermline Athletic in the Scottish Cup fifth round at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Need for immediate improvement

However that clash brings intense pressure to start delivering victories as it is win or bust in the cup.

Thelin said: “It is not about what is happening in the future, it is about what is happening right now.

“And it has to change right now.

“It is obvious it is a tough time and I feel that responsibility as we are not delivering what we have to.”