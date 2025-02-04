Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals summer transfer window signing plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals summer transfer window signing plans

The January transfer window has only recently closed but Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is already looking towards the summer.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-0 loss at Hibs. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-0 loss at Hibs. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed he is already planning for the summer transfer window.

The January window closed at 11pm on Monday with Thelin having secured six new signings in a bid to reignite the season

Aberdeen have suffered a 14-game Premiership winless collapse and the Pittodrie hierarchy backed Thelin to strengthen his squad.

Thelin secured three permanent signings with defenders Kristers Tobers, Alexander Jensen and Mats Knoester.

Charleroi's Oday Dabbagh fights for the ball during a match against KVC Westerlo, in the 'Jupiler Pro League.
Charleroi’s Oday Dabbagh fights for the ball during a match against KVC Westerlo, in the ‘Jupiler Pro League. Image: Shutterstock

There were also loan deals until the end of the season for Oday Dabbagh (Charleroi), Jeppe Okkels (Preston North End) and Alfie Dorrington (Tottenham).

Aberdeen have the option to make the deals for Palestinian international striker Dabbagh and winger Okkels permanent.

Plans for summer transfer window

Thelin has now had two transfer windows as Aberdeen manager as he bids to reshape a team that was in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle last season.

As his squad rebuild continues the Swede and head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida are already planning for the summer window.

Mats Knoester or Ferencvaros TC during the UEFA Europa League Group H match against Trabzonspor AS. Image: Shutterstock
Mats Knoester in action for Ferencvaros TC during the UEFA Europa League Group H match against Trabzonspor AS. Image: Shutterstock.

And Thelin revealed he ideally likes to work up to two windows in advance.

Asked if he was already planning for the summer transfer window, he said: “Yes, I think you always have to be.

“That is the best way when you are working for a while at a club.

“I try to be one or two windows ahead all the time.

“You don’t only act in one specific window to build this squad as you work for successive ones.

“That’s for if you sign, sell someone or players already in the house.

“That’s what we’re trying to plan for now.

“Building a squad where we can be one or two windows ahead instead of working in a  specific window.”

A number of players also have contracts set to expire at the end of the season.

Aberdeen have been in talks with midfielder Jamie McGrath and defender Jack MacKenzie regarding new deals.

Players out of contract in the summer

Both McGrath and MacKenzie are out of contract in the summer.

Thelin recently confirmed director of football Steven Gunn remains in talks with the representatives of McGrath and MacKenzie.

McGrath is currently sidelined for a number of months due to a shoulder injury that required surgery.

Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath directs team-mates during the 3-3 draw with Hibs at Easter Road, a game in which he scored.
Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath scored in the 3-3 draw at Hibs. Image: SNS

At the club’s AGM in December Gunn confirmed there will be a cut-off point as talks will not continue until the end of the season if there is no resolution.

Keeper Ross Doohan’s deal also runs out at the end of the season.

Whilst Thelin is planning for the long term by already looking towards the summer window he is also acutely aware of the necessity for immediate improvement.

Aberdeen have secured only four points from the last possible 42 to drop to fourth in the Premiership table.

They were sitting level on points with Celtic at the top of the Premiership after taking 31 from the first available 33 points.

Aberdeen have scored only once in the last eight Premiership games and have secured only five clean sheets in 25 league matches.

There is respite from the Premiership stresses when facing Dunfermline Athletic in the Scottish Cup fifth round at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Need for immediate improvement

However that clash brings intense pressure to start delivering victories as it is win or bust in the cup.

Thelin said: “It is not about what is happening in the future, it is about what is happening right now.

“And it has to change right now.

“It is obvious it is a tough time and I feel that responsibility as we are not delivering what we have to.”

Conversation