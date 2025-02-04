Exclusive: Timothy Akindileni HAS left Aberdeen for English Championship side – with Lewis Carrol exit confirmation also expected

Teenage defender Timothy Akindileni HAS left Aberdeen to join English Championship club Queens Park Rangers, the Press and Journal understands.

The 17-year-old centre-back, who was in the Dons’ development side, is believed to have sealed a switch to Loftus Road before the transfer window shut on Monday night.

Akindileni was part of the Aberdeen side who won last season’s Club Academy Scotland (CAS) Under-18s Elite league and featured for the Reds in the UEFA Youth League earlier this season.

It was reported last month, he was on the radar of clubs in England and it is understood QPR have swooped to sign Akindileni, who joined Aberdeen in 2023.

The London outfit are 14th in the English Championship and are at home to Blackburn Rovers tonight.

Lewis Carrol sold to Nottingham Forest by Aberdeen

Meanwhile, Premier League Nottingham Forest have also struck a deal to sign highly-rated Dons teenager Lewis Carrol, as revealed by the P&J on Monday evening.

The Dons are thought to have accepted a bid of six figures to sell the 16-year-old defender to the City Ground club, with Carrol having travelled to Nottingham on Monday.

Carrol – who despite his young age was also part of Aberdeen’s Under-18 CAS Elite league-winning side last term – reportedly attracted interest from Chelsea and Arsenal last year.

As part of the deal agreed with Forest, still to be announced officially, Aberdeen look set to benefit from significant add-ons for the youth academy talent in the future.