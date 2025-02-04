Revealed: Why Aberdeen have recalled ‘revelation’ Adam Emslie from Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Revealed: Why Aberdeen have recalled ‘revelation’ Adam Emslie from Cove Rangers

Aberdeen confirmed Emslie - contracted to the Dons until 2026 - has returned to Pittodrie.

Adam Emslie of Aberdeen with Fraserburgh's Lewis Davidson in pursuit during a 2023 Aberdeenshire Cup tie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen have recalled youth academy graduate attacker Adam Emslie from his loan at fellow Granite City outfit Cove Rangers – to see if he can cut it in Dons boss Jimmy Thelin’s first-team.

Having spent last term impressing on loan at Highland League Formartine United, Emslie, 19, has kicked on again this season during an eye-catching first half of the campaign at League One Cove.

On Tuesday, Aberdeen confirmed Emslie – contracted to the Dons until 2026 – has returned to Pittodrie, with Cove describing the departing youngster as a “revelation” during his temporary spell.

In 21 starts for the Balmoral Stadium side, Emslie – predominantly viewed as wideman, but also utilised through the middle by Cove boss Paul Hartley – has scored six times and also provided six assists for team-mates.

His last goal for Cove was the first in their 2-0 Scottish Cup victory over Forfar Athletic on January 18 – where he stormed in behind and nutmegged Loons goalie Marc McCallum.

As the winter window slammed shut on Monday night, Aberdeen confirmed they had sold Cape Verde international left-winger/striker Duk, 24, to Spanish La Liga outfit Leganes in a £600,000 deal.

And The Press and Journal can reveal Emslie’s recall is a direct result of Duk’s departure, with Thelin keen to assess whether the young talent – yet to feature in a Dons match-day squad – is ready to be part of the first-team.

Thelin brought in two attacking players during the transfer window, with his former Elsborg player Jeppe Okkels joining in a loan-with-option-to-buy switch from Preston North End in January, while Palestinian striker Oday Dabbagh sealed a similar move from Charleroi late on Tuesday.

With the likes of Topi Keskinen, Shayden Morris, Pape Gueye and Peter Ambrose among those fit and fighting for attacking positions in Thelin’s team, Emslie faces competition to get in a Reds side who are on a 14-Premiership game winless run and without a goal in their last FIVE top-flight matches.

Cove boss Paul Hartley hailed Emslie to P&J

In a recent interview with the P&J, Cove boss Paul Hartley – who still has young Aberdeen stars Findlay Marshall and Dylan Lobban on loan – hailed Emslie’s abilities, saying he felt he could hold his own in the Dons’ first-team “no problem” – while adding: “We’ve changed his position a wee bit, and we’ve played him through the middle at this moment in time.

“He’s played most of his football in a wider area, but I just felt when I looked at his pace he could trouble teams in behind.

“He’s a young man learning the game.

“He had a loan spell at Formartine (United in the Highland League) last year, did very well, and obviously he’s jumped up a few levels. But he’s he’s come in and handled it really well.

“He’s really good to work with, has great pace about him and he can score a goal.

“He’s not a natural goalscorer, if you want to put it that way, but he knows where the back of the net is.

Adam Emslie gets a cross in for Cove Rangers past Remi Savage of Caley Thistle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Adam Emslie gets a cross in for Cove Rangers past Remi Savage of Caley Thistle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“And he’s had assists. So he’s done really well.

Hartley said: “It’s valuable experience for them when you go out on loan – good, bad or indifferent – and, to be fair, the three youngsters have done really well and I’m really pleased with them.

“See if they’re good enough, get them in the team – I don’t see any reason why they shouldn’t be in at 16, 17, 18. That’s my opinion.

“I don’t think we’ve got enough youngsters playing at the top level.

“I think they can get into the team, no problem. As I said, if you’re good enough, then you’re old enough.

“They’re under contract to Aberdeen for another couple of years, so all we’re doing is to try to help develop them, give them experience, and you hope they get a wee opportunity at the top level.”

Emslie could still go back out on loan to the lower leagues before the loan window for those clubs closes at the end of February.

