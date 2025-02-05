Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin issues defiant message amid Premiership form crash

Defiant boss Jimmy Thelin insists Aberdeen’s Premiership form collapse has not dented his belief he will deliver a “strong future” to the club.

The Dons are in the midst of a 14-game winless league slump and have secured only four points from a possible 42.

Thelin says he is in regular contact with the club’s board and chairman Dave Cormack regarding their current form and long-term vision for the Reds.

He says “nothing has changed” in their “clear picture” of how to bring the glory days back to Aberdeen.

Pittodrie’s hierarchy backed Thelin during the January transfer window by sanctioning three permanent signings and three loan additions.

The Dons’ board splashed out more than £1million to strengthen a defence that has secured only five clean sheets in 25 Premiership matches.

Centre-back Kristers Tobers was signed for £600,000 with full-back Alexander Jensen secured in a £545,000 deal

A transfer deadline deal for centre-back Mats Knoester was also completed following the defender’s release from Hungarian club Ferencváros.

Thelin’s regular talks with chairman

Loan deals until the end of the season were also secured for Oday Dabbagh (Charleroi), Jeppe Okkels (Preston North End) and Alfie Dorrington (Tottenham).

With the backing of the Pittodrie hierarchy and recent reinforcements Thelin remains unwavering in his confidence he will bring success to Aberdeen.

He said: “I have a strong belief.

“I speak with the chairman and with Alan (Burrows, chief executive), Steven (Gunn, director of football) and the rest of the board.

“We have a clear picture of what we want to achieve and how we want to look in the future.

“It is a long-term process from the beginning.

“Nothing has changed.

“The part that has changed is the results.

“That’s not been as well as we hoped for, but still we are in a strong position.

“Of course, we need to turn the trend around.

“We don’t use excuses and we have to be strong and keep the belief.

“Nothing has dropped in the belief and the passion we have to create a strong future for the club.

“We keep pushing for that every day.”

Despite a two month winless league drought Aberdeen remain fourth in the Premiership table.

A fourth-placed finish secures a Uefa Conference League second qualifying round slot.

Aberdeen are only two points off third placed Dundee United.

Finishing third is rewarded with a berth in the Uefa Europa League second qualifying round.

Thelin embracing pressure to deliver

However, such is the compact nature of the Premiership outside the top two of Celtic and Rangers the campaign can lurch quickly for the good… or bad.

Aberdeen are only five points ahead of the bottom six and nine off the relegation play-off spot.

Thelin is embracing the pressure and responsibility to reignite the season.

He said: “It is good to be proud of taking responsibility to try to navigate the club to a stronger future.

“There is expectation here and some pressure but it’s also a responsibility.

“That’s not a bad thing, to be responsible for something and try to achieve this target we have together in this club.”

Aberdeen are in the midst of a Premiership goal drought and have failed to score in the previous five league games.

Only three times previously in the club’s history have the Reds failed to score in five successive league games – 2021, 1973 and 1905.

Dabbagh signed to end goal drought

Aberdeen’s longest league run without scoring is six games, set in 2021 during Derek McInnes’ time as manager.

In a bid to fix that scoring problem Thelin secured Palestinian international striker Dabbagh on loan from Belgian club Charleroi.

Dabbagh, 26, has scored 16 goals in 45 appearances for Palestine.

Aberdeen have the option to make his loan deal permanent if he impresses.

Thelin said: “We are all in this together.

“We are trying to achieve something together and we keep pushing.”