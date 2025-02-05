Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin confirms plans for showdown talks with players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin confirms plans for showdown talks with players

Aberdeen are in the midst of a damaging 14-game Premiership winless run and boss Thelin is determined to salvage the season.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin looks dejected in the dugout during the 2-0 loss to Hibs at Easter Road, Edinburgh.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Hibs at Easter Road. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is set to hold discussions with his struggling players this week in a bid to get them to rediscover form.

Thelin is battling to get the Reds’ league campaign back on track after a Premiership winless drought stretching to 14 games.

A 2-0 loss at Hibs was the latest league setback for a Dons side that has taken only four points from the last possible 42.

Following the loss at Easter Road, Thelin demanded his players stop “hiding on the pitch” and take more responsibility.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie at full-time in the 2-0 loss at Hibs. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie at full-time in the 2-0 loss at Hibs. Image: SNS

Now, in an attempt to reignite the season Thelin will hold discussions with players in an attempt to haul them back to winning form.

Thelin signed six players in the January transfer window.

And he still has faith in the players who have been at Pittodrie all season and are culpable for the form nosedive.

He said: “I’m going to talk with the players this week and try to make them grow and be better.

“I’m not going to sit here and point at an individual player.

“But they know and we know that we can’t keep doing what we’re doing right now on the pitch.

“We just need to find a way to get out of this.

“You have to believe in the players you have.

“And focus on the right things to try to make them go and feel safe and perform.

“We also have to push them.”

Earlier this season Aberdeen were the only team in the top-50 European leagues ranked by governing body Uefa to have a 100% record in all competitions this season.

Hibernian's Nectarios Triantis scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Hibernian's Nectarios Triantis scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Easter Road. Image: SNS

Aberdeen raced to a 16-game unbeaten start in all competitions, with 15 wins.

In the Premiership the Reds were unbeaten in the opening 11 matches, with 10 wins, to sit level on points with league leaders Celtic.

Worst league form in Britain

Now Aberdeen have the worst league form of any senior team in Britain.

Across the 10 senior divisions and 138 clubs in Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland the Dons have the longest winless run.

The closest is Newtown who are second bottom of the Welsh Premier League and 12 league matches without a win.

Following close behind is Loughgall who sit bottom of the Northern Ireland Premiership and are 11 league games without victory.

Aberdeen did have the joint worst run in Britain along with Premier League bottom club Southampton.

However Southampton ended a 13-game winless league streak when winning 2-1 against Ipswich Town at the weekend.

Aberdeen's Alfie Dorrington (l) and Alexander Jensen (r) look dejected after the 2-0 loss at Hibs. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen's Alfie Dorrington (l) and Alexander Jensen (r) look dejected after the 2-0 loss at Hibs. Image: Shutterstock

Thelin accepts the heat is on to end the crash in form and is supporting his players in the bid to turnaround the season.

On the pressure potentially affecting players, Thelin said: “Everyone is different.

“And that’s why we have to have these relations and support for each other everywhere.

“There can also be that outside football sometimes.

“It’s humans. It can be from outside.

“There can be something that can change the mood in a person.

“When something happens outside the job or whatever.

“It is just about being supportive and listening to people.

“To try to help them as much as we can.”

Aberdeen have some respite from the pressures of the Premiership.

They face Dunfermline Athletic in the Scottish Cup fifth round at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Dunfermline are eighth in the Championship.

Thelin said: “We know we have to get results.

“It can be about being more intense in training and games.

“It can be about how we grow the competition in the squad.

“All these kind of things are connected in the long term and also if we are to be consistent with results.”

