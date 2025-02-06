Oday Dabbagh and Mats Knoester work VISA and Scottish Cup availability update delivered by boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Oday Dabbagh and Mats Knoester work VISA and Scottish Cup availability update delivered by boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin also delivered an update on the timeline for the return from injury of keeper Dimitar Mitov and striker Ester Sokler.

By Sean Wallace
Oday Dabbagh in action for Charleroi. Image: Shutterstock.
Oday Dabbagh in action for Charleroi. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed striker Oday Dabbagh will not be available to make his debut against Dunfermline Athletic on Sunday.

The Dons are still waiting on a work VISA to be completed for the Palestine international striker, who signed on transfer deadline day.

Aberdeen secured Dabbagh on a loan deal until the end of the season from Belgian top-flight club Charleroi.

The Reds have the option to make the 26-year-old striker’s move permanent should Dabbagh impress on loan.

However, the Dons will have to wait for the 45-times-capped international to bolster an attack who have scored just one goal in the last eight Premiership games.

Fellow transfer window deadline day signing Mats Knoester IS eligible to make his debut on Sunday.

Charleroi's Oday Dabbagh fights for the ball during a match against KVC Westerlo, in the 'Jupiler Pro League.
Charleroi's Oday Dabbagh fights for the ball during a match against KVC Westerlo, in the 'Jupiler Pro League. Image: Shutterstock

Dutch centre-back Knoester, 26. penned a two-and-a-half-year contract tying him to the Dons until summer 2027.

The paperwork on a work VISA has been completed for Knoester.

On the transfer deadline day signings, Thelin said: “One is available, one is not.

“Oday can take some longer time.”

Mats Knoester or Ferencvaros TC during the UEFA Europa League Group H match against Trabzonspor AS. Image: Shutterstock
Mats Knoester in action for Ferencvaros TC during the UEFA Europa League Group H match against Trabzonspor AS. Image: Shutterstock.

The addition of Dabbagh and Knoester took Thelin’s winter window business to six signings.

Centre-back Kristers Tobers was bought for £600,000 with full-back Alexander Jensen signed for £545,000.

What will Dabbagh and Knoester bring to Aberdeen?

There were also loan deals for winger Jeppe Okkels (Preston North End) and centre-back Alfie Dorrington (Tottenham).

Aberdeen also have the option to make the move for Okkels permanent.

Thelin said: “Mats is an experienced centre-back who has a good left foot.

“His game understanding is really high and he’s composed when he plays.

“There’s no stress around him and Oday is an experienced striker.

“He has good positioning outside and inside the box.

Oday can help us with some other qualities that we don’t have right now.

“He has a different profile, so it’s good to have this mix of strikers to help us get more opportunities inside the game to score goals.”

The cup clash on Sunday offers some respite from Premiership pressures as the Reds are 14 league games without a league win.

Dimitar Mitov return timeline update

Thelin has been hit by an injury crisis during the league collapse.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov, striker Ester Sokler, midfielder Jamie McGrath, winger Vicente Besuijen, defender Jack Milne and left-back Jack MacKenzie have all been injured.

Striker Pape Gueye has only recently returned from a four-month absence due to a thigh injury.

Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski (L) takes a shot but it's saved by Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov. Image: SNS
Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski (L) takes a shot but it's saved by Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov. Image: SNS.

MacKenzie also recently returned from a period sidelined by injury.

Thelin confirmed keeper Dimitar Mitov is closing in on a return to action.

Bulgaria international Mitov has been out injured since a 1-0 loss to Dundee United on December 29, missing seven games in all competitions.

On the timeline for Mitov’s return, Thelin said: “It’s difficult to say, but right now, maybe one or two weeks.

“He’s training more and more on the pitch and doing a good job.

“He is the closest one.”

Striker Ester Sokler has also been sidelined for five weeks with a hamstring injury.

Thelin said: “Ester will be maybe three or four weeks, something like that.”

In the aftermath of the 2-0 loss at Hibs at the weekend, a frustrated Thelin demanded his underperforming players “look at themselves in the mirror”.

Thelin has been protective of his squad during the league form nosedive, but was critical in the aftermath of the loss at Easter Road.

‘A more aggressive, intense Aberdeen’

He is confident there will be a response in the cup tie with a “more intense and aggressive” Aberdeen.

He said: “This week was good for us and sometimes in bad runs you have to actually look at the mirror – on what is our goal and what we want to show.

“From there sometimes you need to take that responsibility and change quick.

“We are looking forward to the game and it’s going to be a more intense, aggressive Aberdeen on the pitch.”

Conversation