Lowdown: How new signing Mats Knoester can strengthen Aberdeen’s defence, according to Ferencvaros expert

New Aberdeen signing Mats Knoester is powerful, dominant in the air and composed playing out from the back, insists a Hungarian football expect.

Centre-back Knoester was secured in a transfer deadline day move following his exit from Hungarian top-flight club Ferencvaros.

Dutch defender Knoester has penned a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Dons.

The 26-year-old is set to make his debut against Dunfermline Athletic in the Scottish Cup on Sunday as his work VISA has been secured.

Editor of the Hungarian Football Podcast, Kevin McCluskie is based in Budapest – the city which is home to Ferencvaros.

He delivered the lowdown on Aberdeen’s new centre-half.

McCluskie said: “Knoester is a solid defender who is very comfortable on the ball and able to play out from the back.

“He also reads the game well, which I think will make him a good fit for for how Jimmy Thelin likes to play.

“Knoester is strong in the air – he can bring this dominant aerial quality to Aberdeen which can be a big help in Scottish football.

“His positional sense is generally good.

“However, he was occasionally caught out of position and at fault for a couple of goals during his time at Ferencvaros.

“Playing out from the back fits Knoester’s skill-set, so I think he’ll settle in fine to Thelin’s style.

“Knoester is a type of player who enjoys having the ball at his feet and playing out. It’s also how Ferencvarsos try to play, so this is not a new style for him

“So long as he maintains his concentration, Knoester is a very good defender who is physically up to the demands of the game.”

Knoester’s successful debut season in Hungary

Left-sided centre-back Knoester began his career with Feyenoord in his homeland.

He then moved to Heracles, where he spent four seasons in the Dutch top-flight.

In 2022, he transferred to Ferencvaros, where he won the Hungarian league title in his debut season.

That same campaign he played in 13 European games.

The centre-back was a key component in Ferencvaros’ run to the round of 16 in the Europa League, where they lost to Bayer Leverkusen.

McCluskie said: “He was a regular starter in all competitions during the 22/23 season.

“Knoester had a successful partnership with Sammy Mmaee (Morocco international) at the back.

“During that season he was a key player in helping Ferencvaros to the Hungarian title and round of 16 in the Europa League.

“Domestically, his aerial strength and ball playing helped him to stand out.

“The standard of the league covered for most lapses in concentration or slack passing – although this was more noticeable in the European games.”

Knoester spent last season on loan at Aarhus in Denmark, where he played in the Danish Cup final, losing to Silkeborg.

Why Knoester was sent out on loan to Denmark

On his return to Ferencvaros this season, his game-time was limited.

The centre-back did, however, feature in Champions League and Europa League pre-qualifying ties.

McCluskie said: “The demands and expectations at Ferencvaros are extremely high.

“There is usually a healthy churn of players each summer – players being moved on and new arrivals freshening things up.

“Knoester started the season (2023-24) in the matchday squad.

“However, he was replaced in the starting line-up by new signing Ibrahim Cisse.

“Cisse performed more consistently and pushed Knoester out of the picture.

“He was loaned out initially to get more playing time as this was becoming limited at Ferencvaros.

“But the club were also looking at the loan as a step to a permanent move away.”

Aberdeen boss Thelin signed Knoester as part of a rebuild of the Dons defence during the January transfer window.

The Dons have secured only five clean-sheets in 25 Premiership matches this season.

Knoester will bring ‘quality’ to Aberdeen defence

Thelin also signed centre-back Kristers Tobers from Swiss club Grasshoppers for £600,000.

Full-back Alexander Jensen arrived in a £545,000 deal from Swedish club Brommapojkarna.

Centre-back Alfie Dorrington was secured on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.

McCluskie said: “Knoester is good team player and someone who give his all for the team.

“I’d characterise him as solid and reliable, but counter that with having the ‘ability’ to make a mistake.

“Ferencvaros fans are not the kindest and got on his back from time to time if he made an error – and you could see this affect his game a little.

“I would be very surprised if he doesn’t walk straight into the Aberdeen side – no disrespect intended.

“He will view this as an opportunity to start again and want to impress.

“A confident Knoester should be able to hold his own in Scottish football and help provide a bit more stability at the back for Aberdeen.

“He will bring a degree of quality that I think is missing at the moment.”