Why Aberdeen youngster Lewis Carrol’s deadline day move to Nottingham Forest FELL THROUGH

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Why Aberdeen youngster Lewis Carrol’s deadline day move to Nottingham Forest FELL THROUGH

The sought-after Carrol, 16, travelled to Nottingham to sign for Forest on Monday... but remains an Aberdeen player.

By Ryan Cryle
Banks o' Dee v Aberdeen B at Spain Park in the semi-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup on Wednesday October 2 2024. Aberdeen's Lewis Carrol. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee v Aberdeen B at Spain Park in the semi-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup on Wednesday October 2 2024. Aberdeen's Lewis Carrol. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Highly-rated teen centre-back Lewis Carrol remains an Aberdeen player – after a transfer deadline day switch to Nottingham Forest fell through.

The Press and Journal revealed sought-after 16-year-old Carrol – previously tracked by Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea – had travelled from Aberdeen to Nottingham on Monday ahead of the winter window deadline.

Carrol was given permission to head south after Aberdeen agreed a deal in principal, including a six-figure fee and significant add-ons, to sell their youth academy starlet to English top-flight Forest.

However, Carrol is now back training with the Dons at Cormack Park, with his switch to Nottingham Forest collapsing over red tape.

It is understood the issue was an administrative one on the Forest side – with the City Ground outfit not securing the required Fifa clearance, via the FA, to sign an under-18s player cross-border.

Despite his young age, Carrol was part of Aberdeen’s Club Academy Scotland U18s Elite league-winning squad last season and is one of the highest-profile talents currently in the Aberdeen FC Youth Academy.

Conversation