Why Aberdeen youngster Lewis Carrol’s deadline day move to Nottingham Forest FELL THROUGH

Highly-rated teen centre-back Lewis Carrol remains an Aberdeen player – after a transfer deadline day switch to Nottingham Forest fell through.

The Press and Journal revealed sought-after 16-year-old Carrol – previously tracked by Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea – had travelled from Aberdeen to Nottingham on Monday ahead of the winter window deadline.

Carrol was given permission to head south after Aberdeen agreed a deal in principal, including a six-figure fee and significant add-ons, to sell their youth academy starlet to English top-flight Forest.

However, Carrol is now back training with the Dons at Cormack Park, with his switch to Nottingham Forest collapsing over red tape.

It is understood the issue was an administrative one on the Forest side – with the City Ground outfit not securing the required Fifa clearance, via the FA, to sign an under-18s player cross-border.

Despite his young age, Carrol was part of Aberdeen’s Club Academy Scotland U18s Elite league-winning squad last season and is one of the highest-profile talents currently in the Aberdeen FC Youth Academy.