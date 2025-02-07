Revealed: Why defender Mats Knoester turned down a lucrative move to sign for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Revealed: Why defender Mats Knoester turned down a lucrative move to sign for Aberdeen

A number of clubs had made offers to land centre-back Knoester following his exit from Ferencvaros, but he knocked them back to sign for Aberdeen.

By Sean Wallace
New Aberdeen signing Mats Knoester holds up a red club shirt with the number fife at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
New signing Mats Knoester has revealed he turned his back on a lucrative move in favour of signing for Aberdeen.

A number of clubs were interested in signing the centre-back following his exit from Hungarian club Ferencvaros – and one offered a big money deal for the 26-year-old.

However, Knoester says he is driven by the bid for success, not cash, and Aberdeen offered that potential.

Knoester signed a two-and-a-half-year contract on transfer deadline day tying him to the Dons until summer 2027.

Aberdeen new signing Mats Knoester stands beside the club's badge which is displayed on a wall at the Cormack Park training complex.
The Dutch defender is in contention to make his debut in the Scottish Cup against Dunfermline on Sunday, as his work VISA has been secured.

Knoester said: “There were other clubs interested, but there was something missing. For example, one was financially very good, but on the challenge side and the league it was not so interesting for me.

“The other one was going back to Holland, which would have been easy – I already have an apartment there, so I could’ve went to Holland and focus on football and not have to arrange an apartment.

“However, when I was trying to find out what the best option was, Aberdeen called.

New Aberdeen signing Mats Knoester at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
“I’m not going to lie, financially you also need to earn your money as I have two kids. I need to raise them well, so I need the financial part as well.

“But it is not the most important thing – otherwise I could have made other choices.

“The challenge I see at Aberdeen in reaching things personally and also with the club is what made me come here.”

Knoester won the Hungarian league title with Ferencvaros in 2023.

He also played a key role in Ferencvaros’ run to the last-16 of the Europa League that season, where they lost out to Bayer Leverkusen.

Thelin outlines his vision to Knoester

The left-sided centre-back spent last season on loan at Danish top-flight club Aarhus.

On returning to Ferencvaros last summer, he struggled to get game time – although he did play in Champions League and Europa League qualifiers.

He said: “I had a call with Aberdeen’s directors and then with the manager. They told me how they saw things with me joining up.

“Also, they explained how the club works, the style of play and the plans for the future.

“The manager spoke with me. He told me what he wants to do on the tactical side and how I would fit in here.

“I was pretty clear in my decision once I had the calls, having this challenge was very attractive.

“Aberdeen is the club of the city, a big club which has won prizes in the past, but it has been a while.

Ante Palaversa (L) and new signing Mats Knoester during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park.
“In the meetings I had with the club and the manager, I saw their plans and that there is a clear vision.

“They want to build the club and I can see us having success together.

“My family will come here with me on this journey.

“And football-wise, I want to help Aberdeen reach what the aims for the club are.”

New signing Mats Knoester during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park.
Knoester is eligible to make his debut in the Scottish Cup clash against Dunfermline. The defender hopes it is the first step on the road to silverware glory this season.

Driven by Danish cup final heartache

Last season Knoester played in the Danish Cup final with Aarhus (AGF), losing 1-0 to Silkeborg IF.

His runners-up medal is at his home in Rotterdam.

Mats Knoester (AGF) controls the ball during the Danish Cup Final game. Image: Shutterstock
Now Knoester is looking for an upgrade with Aberdeen – a cup winner’s medal.

He said: “The final was an exciting game and great experience – although we lost in the end, so you end up with nothing. But the journey was great.

“We played Silkeborg and it was a close game, although we didn’t play to our maximum.

“Some of the guys were crying when we didn’t win, especially the ones who had been there for a long time so knew how big it was.

“For me, it showed how small the difference can be between winning a cup and losing a cup.

“That was the biggest lesson -when you get these chances you have to take them, because it had been a long time for AGF.

Aberdeen players in training ahead of the Scottish Cup tie against Dunfermline Athletic. (L-R) Graeme Shinnie, Ante Palaversa, Mats Knoester, Sivert Heltne Nilsen and Topi Keskinen. Image: SNS
“I have my medal at home in Rotterdam. I keep it because it still an achievement and a lesson.

“Some guys threw their’s away, I know that – but I decided to keep it.

“Coming to Aberdeen I want to be on the other side of it and win things.

“The club has been in a lot of finals and semi-finals over the years, but the last bit has just been missing.”

