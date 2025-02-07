Revealed: Why defender Mats Knoester turned down a lucrative move to sign for Aberdeen

New signing Mats Knoester has revealed he turned his back on a lucrative move in favour of signing for Aberdeen.

A number of clubs were interested in signing the centre-back following his exit from Hungarian club Ferencvaros – and one offered a big money deal for the 26-year-old.

However, Knoester says he is driven by the bid for success, not cash, and Aberdeen offered that potential.

Knoester signed a two-and-a-half-year contract on transfer deadline day tying him to the Dons until summer 2027.

The Dutch defender is in contention to make his debut in the Scottish Cup against Dunfermline on Sunday, as his work VISA has been secured.

Knoester said: “There were other clubs interested, but there was something missing. For example, one was financially very good, but on the challenge side and the league it was not so interesting for me.

“The other one was going back to Holland, which would have been easy – I already have an apartment there, so I could’ve went to Holland and focus on football and not have to arrange an apartment.

“However, when I was trying to find out what the best option was, Aberdeen called.

“I’m not going to lie, financially you also need to earn your money as I have two kids. I need to raise them well, so I need the financial part as well.

“But it is not the most important thing – otherwise I could have made other choices.

“The challenge I see at Aberdeen in reaching things personally and also with the club is what made me come here.”

Knoester won the Hungarian league title with Ferencvaros in 2023.

He also played a key role in Ferencvaros’ run to the last-16 of the Europa League that season, where they lost out to Bayer Leverkusen.

Thelin outlines his vision to Knoester

The left-sided centre-back spent last season on loan at Danish top-flight club Aarhus.

On returning to Ferencvaros last summer, he struggled to get game time – although he did play in Champions League and Europa League qualifiers.

He said: “I had a call with Aberdeen’s directors and then with the manager. They told me how they saw things with me joining up.

“Also, they explained how the club works, the style of play and the plans for the future.

“The manager spoke with me. He told me what he wants to do on the tactical side and how I would fit in here.

“I was pretty clear in my decision once I had the calls, having this challenge was very attractive.

“Aberdeen is the club of the city, a big club which has won prizes in the past, but it has been a while.

“In the meetings I had with the club and the manager, I saw their plans and that there is a clear vision.

“They want to build the club and I can see us having success together.

“My family will come here with me on this journey.

“And football-wise, I want to help Aberdeen reach what the aims for the club are.”

Knoester is eligible to make his debut in the Scottish Cup clash against Dunfermline. The defender hopes it is the first step on the road to silverware glory this season.

Driven by Danish cup final heartache

Last season Knoester played in the Danish Cup final with Aarhus (AGF), losing 1-0 to Silkeborg IF.

His runners-up medal is at his home in Rotterdam.

Now Knoester is looking for an upgrade with Aberdeen – a cup winner’s medal.

He said: “The final was an exciting game and great experience – although we lost in the end, so you end up with nothing. But the journey was great.

“We played Silkeborg and it was a close game, although we didn’t play to our maximum.

“Some of the guys were crying when we didn’t win, especially the ones who had been there for a long time so knew how big it was.

“For me, it showed how small the difference can be between winning a cup and losing a cup.

“That was the biggest lesson -when you get these chances you have to take them, because it had been a long time for AGF.

“I have my medal at home in Rotterdam. I keep it because it still an achievement and a lesson.

“Some guys threw their’s away, I know that – but I decided to keep it.

“Coming to Aberdeen I want to be on the other side of it and win things.

“The club has been in a lot of finals and semi-finals over the years, but the last bit has just been missing.”