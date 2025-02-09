Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin believes Dons are turning the corner after 3-0 win over Dunfermline Athletic

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin believes there is cause for optimism his side are turning the corner after watching them reach the last-eight of the Scottish Cup.

Goals from Pape Habib Gueye, Alexander Jensen and Kevin Nisbet gave the Dons a 3-0 win against Championship side Dunfermline at Pittodrie on Sunday.

The victory was the first home win for the Dons in 2025, and Thelin insists there were signs of encouragement from his side after making it to the quarter-finals.

The Aberdeen boss said: “It was an important game for us and we had to win today.

“In the first half we saw some directness in terms of how we attacked them and there are good things we can work on now.

“There were clear signs of an attacking approach to the game and some good things in the second half as well.

“We will focus on the good parts of how we created chances and scored goals.

“In some parts of the game there are still improvements to make, but it is good to see more directness. It has been missing the last month.”

‘Pape is a weapon for us’

Pape Habib Gueye set the Dons on their way to victory by heading the important opener in first-half stoppage time.

Thelin was pleased to see the Senegalese striker – who missed three months with a thigh injury – back on the scoresheet, and believes he can play a big part in the second half of the season.

He said: “Pape is always dangerous when he arrives in the box with his power, size and awareness.

“He’s another weapon for us to use.”

Several individual displays to savour for Thelin

It was a day of positives at Pittodrie for the Aberdeen manager, with Nisbet shrugging off a horrendous miss to add the third, while Mats Knoester also had a solid debut.

Thelin – who confirmed new striker Oday Dabbagh has also arrived at the club – was also delighted to see Jensen open his account,

He said: “Kevin has worked really hard on the training pitch and is looking sharper.

“I could see the smile when he scored and the relief. It was good for him and good for us.

“Mats had a good performance as well. He did some really good things in terms of how we started attacks.

“He hasn’t played so much so we have to take it carefully, but what he brings to the team is very good.

“Alexander can cover a lot of ground in a game – it’s incredible how much he runs and fights for the team. I’m so happy for him and the team and how he used his energy on the pitch.”

The victory came despite members of the squad suffering from illness.

Slobodan Rubezic missed the game because of a bug, and the Dons boss said the defender was not the only member of the team to suffer.

Thelin said: “Ruby was in the squad, but then he was unwell so we took him out.

“A few staff and players have had issues, so hopefully no-one else will suffer.”

Conceding before half-time cost Pars

Dunfermline boss Michael Tidser believed Gueye’s goal before half-time was the turning point in the game, but was proud of his side’s efforts.

He said: “The first goal is always important. It’s not been a great run for Aberdeen, and we wanted to keep it 0-0 for as long as possible.

“Conceding before half-time then the second early in the second half killed us, but we didn’t crumble. We had a go and were unfortunate not to get something from the game.

“If we had scored we might have put a bit of pressure on them, but it wasn’t to be.”