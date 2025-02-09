Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin believes Dons are turning the corner after 3-0 win over Dunfermline Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin believes Dons are turning the corner after 3-0 win over Dunfermline Athletic

There are green shoots of recovery for the Aberdeen manager after his side's 3-0 win against Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup.

Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
By Paul Third

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin believes there is cause for optimism his side are turning the corner after watching them reach the last-eight of the Scottish Cup.

Goals from Pape Habib Gueye, Alexander Jensen and Kevin Nisbet gave the Dons a 3-0 win against Championship side Dunfermline at Pittodrie on Sunday.

The victory was the first home win for the Dons in 2025, and Thelin insists there were signs of encouragement from his side after making it to the quarter-finals.

The Aberdeen boss said: “It was an important game for us and we had to win today.

“In the first half we saw some directness in terms of how we attacked them and there are good things we can work on now.

“There were clear signs of an attacking approach to the game and some good things in the second half as well.

“We will focus on the good parts of how we created chances and scored goals.

“In some parts of the game there are still improvements to make, but it is good to see more directness. It has been missing the last month.”

‘Pape is a weapon for us’

Pape Habib Gueye set the Dons on their way to victory by heading the important opener in first-half stoppage time.

Thelin was pleased to see the Senegalese striker – who missed three months with a thigh injury – back on the scoresheet, and believes he can play a big part in the second half of the season.

He said: “Pape is always dangerous when he arrives in the box with his power, size and awareness.

“He’s another weapon for us to use.”

Several individual displays to savour for Thelin

It was a day of positives at Pittodrie for the Aberdeen manager, with Nisbet shrugging off a horrendous miss to add the third, while Mats Knoester also had a solid debut.

Thelin – who confirmed new striker Oday Dabbagh has also arrived at the club – was also delighted to see Jensen open his account,

Kevin Nisbet celebrates his goal against Dunfermline. Image: SNS
Kevin Nisbet celebrates his goal against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

He said: “Kevin has worked really hard on the training pitch and is looking sharper.

“I could see the smile when he scored and the relief. It was good for him and good for us.

“Mats had a good performance as well. He did some really good things in terms of how we started attacks.

“He hasn’t played so much so we have to take it carefully, but what he brings to the team is very good.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin with Mats Knoester at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin with Mats Knoester at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

“Alexander can cover a lot of ground in a game – it’s incredible how much he runs and fights for the team. I’m so happy for him and the team and how he used his energy on the pitch.”

The victory came despite members of the squad suffering from illness.

Slobodan Rubezic missed the game because of a bug, and the Dons boss said the defender was not the only member of the team to suffer.

Thelin said: “Ruby was in the squad, but then he was unwell so we took him out.

“A few staff and players have had issues, so hopefully no-one else will suffer.”

Conceding before half-time cost Pars

Dunfermline boss Michael Tidser believed Gueye’s goal before half-time was the turning point in the game, but was proud of his side’s efforts.

He said: “The first goal is always important. It’s not been a great run for Aberdeen, and we wanted to keep it 0-0 for as long as possible.

Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen celebrates scoring to make it 2-0. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Alexander Jensen celebrates scoring to make it 2-0. Image: SNS

“Conceding before half-time then the second early in the second half killed us, but we didn’t crumble. We had a go and were unfortunate not to get something from the game.

“If we had scored we might have put a bit of pressure on them, but it wasn’t to be.”

Conversation